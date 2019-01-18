iOS

New Best Buy’s Apple event brings deals on MacBooks, Watches and more

Best Buy has been pretty busy having events this year. Now we get a new Apple shopping event that brings tons of discounts on MacBooks, Series 3 Watches and more items with bigger discounts when you have a device you want to trade in.

Right now you can save up to $150 off the newest MacBook Air. That means that you can get one starting at $1,099.99. If you want more storage, you can go for that 256GB storage option for $200 more. If you have an older and working MacBook you might want to trade in, the final price of your new Mac may go below $1000. There are also discounts on the Pro models that go up to $200, but there are always other options to consider. The Apple Watch Series 3 is also getting discounts, and you can get yours starting at $229, or a regular $100 discount on most models. There are also gift cards that can get you up to $400 when you trade in a smartphone when you want to buy the new iPhone XS and XR. If you want an iPad Pro, you should consider Amazon instead.

