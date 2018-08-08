Best Buy’s Apple Back to School event has great deals in many Apple devices
New deals have come to Apple products thanks to Best Buy’s Back to School Event, and if you’re a student, those deals can become even better.
Deals start with many MacBooks, iPhones and iPad Pros as certified refurbished products. MacBook Air and Pro models have up to $300 off and if you’re a student you get additional $150 off, just be aware that these are not the latest 2018 models. Then we find up to $200 off on iPhones, just as long as you’re looking or an iPhone 6, 6s, 7 or 7 Plus unit. Finally, the iPad Pro can be yours with $50 off.
There’s free shipping on orders over $35, or you can choose to go to the store and pick up your purchase. Now, you just have to find a deal that you’re interested in by following the link in the description.