Best Buy’s anniversary sales event will get you amazing deals on tons of excellent products

This will be a great weekend, as you will be able to save tons of money on some of the best products on the market, thanks to Best Buy’s anniversary sales event. You will find several options to choose from, but we have focused on those that we believe are the best deals available.

First up, we have Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which currently receives a $200 discount. This offer applies to the 2020 model powered by Apple’s M1 chip and 8GB RAM. The M1-powered MacBook Pro comes with a $1,100 price tag on its 128GB storage model that will get enough storage to get most work done. Still, if you want more storage space, check out the latest savings on the WD 2TB My Passport Ultra for Mac Silver Portable External Hard Drive HDD that now sells for $75 after scoring a 25 percent discount. I don’t recommend you go for the 512GB model, as it is selling for $400 more, and you don’t get savings of any kind.

13-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a fantastic option for those looking to get a more affordable MacBook Pro. It features Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage space.

If you’re looking for other laptops with more internal storage space, you can get your hands on a new HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that now sells for $800 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 15.6-inch display.

Savings are not limited to MacBooks and Windows laptops, as you can also score some attractive savings on LG’s 70-inch Class, NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that is now available for $930 after seeing a $170 discount. Or pay a bit more to get Samsung’s 65-inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV that now sells for $1,100 after picking up a $100 discount.

Finally, you can also check out Amazon’s gen-3 Echo Show 10, which is also getting some love, as you can get one for just $180 after a $70 discount.