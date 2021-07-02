Best Buy has kicked off its 4th of July sale, which allows you to save big bucks on several products. First, we head over to the Apple deals section, where you will find up to $200 savings on the iPhone 12 mini, $50 off the iPhone SE, $100 off the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, plus $800 savings on the iPhone 12, with qualified activation.

Now, deals don’t stop there, as you will also find up to $300 savings on select Apple MacBook Pro models. The M1-powered MacBook Air is currently getting a $100 discount on its 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option, meaning that you can grab yours for $900. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is getting a $200 student discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,100. You can also save on a new iPad Pro. The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro model with 128GB storage and WiFi-only version is going for $750, after a $50 discount, but you can save up to $150 depending on the model you go for.

You will also find a vast selection of Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and more on sale. You can start by checking out the Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV that’s currently getting a $70 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $680. The Hisense Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV is getting a $30 discount so that you can get one for $350, and there are options starting at $150, so check the listing by following the box below.

Yes, Windows laptops and Chromebooks are also on sale, with up to $300 savings on Windows notebooks and up to $200 on select Chromebooks. Some of the best deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 that’s getting a $150 discount, leaving its Intel Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,250. Or get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 after receiving a $200 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and you will also find options starting at $150, as well as some monitors for you to consider.

Finally, you will also find up to $350 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, $100 off the OnePlus 8T, and more, so go to Best Buy.com, where you sill also find deals on speakers, headsets, and more.