Best Buy’s 4th of July deals will get you great savings on the LG C1 Series Smart TV and more

You still have the chance to score incredible discounts over at Best Buy.com, where you will find the LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD webOS TV selling for $1,100 on its 55-inch model after receiving a $200 discount. However, the best savings come with the smaller 48-inch model that is now available for just $800 after receiving a very compelling $400 discount, making it a better option for those looking to save more on one of LG’s best smart TVs on the market.

The C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV features four times the pixels of a Full HD display, which is expected on most smart TVs that strive to deliver lifelike images and graphics. Its OLED display makes it easy to enjoy your favorite content with high color accuracy and contrast with wide viewing angles. Plus, you also get Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, 120Hz refresh rates, four HDMI ports, and support for the best streaming services, including HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Savings are still going strong on the 13-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for $1,050 after receiving a $250 discount. And the best part is that Best Buy is also helping you make this price drop even further after an eligible trade-in. This will help you purchase a new M1-powered model with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM, and the best part is that you can go for any of its two different color variants, as they’re receiving the same special treatment.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also consider going for the Acer Chromebook 315 that sells for $119 after scoring a massive $130 discount. This model has a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Other deals will get you $50 savings on the 55-inch Samsung Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD smart TV that now sells for $450, or pick up a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $140 after scoring a $60 discount. However, most of these deals will be gone at midnight, so hurry up and head over to Best Buy to see if there’s something for you.