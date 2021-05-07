Best Buy has launched a new 3-Day Sales event which comes packed with amazing discounts. But we have taken the time to pick out some of the best deals available for you. First up, we find several smart speakers on sale. The Apple HomePod mini is currently getting a $14.99 discount, which leaves it available for $110, and you will also get a Wemo WiFi Smart Plug in the pack with your purchase.

Now, we have also found lots of Amazon Echo devices on sale, starting with the previous generation Echo Dot that sells for $25 after a $15 discount. The latest generation starts at $30 with $20 savings, and you can even get one with an integrated clock for $40 after the same $20 savings. The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 are also on sale, but you can also choose to get them from Amazon.com. However, there’s still another alternative for anyone looking for a new smart display. You can get the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with a set of Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus M2 Starter Kit for $130 after a $69.99 discount.

We recently posted some nice deals on Lenovo laptops, but we have found more options for you to consider. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop is getting a $150 discount, which means you can get it for just $680, which is better than paying $859 for it over at Amazon.com. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You can also get your hands on a new Ideapad 3 15 for just $400 after a $50 discount. It will get you 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor inside. You should also consider getting a new Linksys MX10 Velop AX5300 Mesh WiFi 6 System to keep your connection strong in your home. They usually sell for $700, but you can get a pair right now for just $550 after a $150 discount.

Finally, you can get a new LG 70-inch Class UN7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for just $600 after a $30 discount, or get the smaller Sony 55-inch X80J Series LED 4K TB for $749.99 after a $200 discount. You will find these and more deals if you head over to Best Buy.com, so take a look and see if there’s anything you want or need.