Best Buy has launched a new 3-Day Sales event which comes packed with amazing discounts. But we have taken the time to pick out some of the best deals available for you. First up, we find several smart speakers on sale. The Apple HomePod mini is currently getting a $14.99 discount, which leaves it available for $110, and you will also get a Wemo WiFi Smart Plug in the pack with your purchase.

Now, we have also found lots of Amazon Echo devices on sale, starting with the previous generation Echo Dot that sells for $25 after a $15 discount. The latest generation starts at $30 with $20 savings, and you can even get one with an integrated clock for $40 after the same $20 savings. The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 are also on sale, but you can also choose to get them from Amazon.com. However, there’s still another alternative for anyone looking for a new smart display. You can get the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with a set of Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus M2 Starter Kit for $130 after a $69.99 discount.

    HomePod mini + Wemo Smart Plug Bundle

    Amazon Echo deals

 

We recently posted some nice deals on Lenovo laptops, but we have found more options for you to consider. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop is getting a $150 discount, which means you can get it for just $680, which is better than paying $859 for it over at Amazon.com. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You can also get your hands on a new Ideapad 3 15 for just $400 after a $50 discount. It will get you 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor inside. You should also consider getting a new Linksys MX10 Velop AX5300 Mesh WiFi 6 System to keep your connection strong in your home. They usually sell for $700, but you can get a pair right now for just $550 after a $150 discount.

    Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1

    Ideapad 3 15

Finally, you can get a new LG 70-inch Class UN7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for just $600 after a $30 discount, or get the smaller Sony 55-inch X80J Series LED 4K TB for $749.99 after a $200 discount. You will find these and more deals if you head over to Best Buy.com, so take a look and see if there’s anything you want or need.

    LG 70-inch Smart webOS TV

    Sony 55-inch X80J Smart Google TV

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Android iOS app
Learn to build apps for iOS and Android with this bundle
learn how to get started designing apps for Android and iOS with The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle, and it’s on sale now for $44.99
samsung galaxy a22 angled flat onleaks
Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone nears launch as it bags another certification
Now we just need Samsung to formally announce the device
The Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal and more Smart TVs are on sale right now
Check out some of the best deals that are currently available on Amazon.com, where we find Samsung Smart TVs and more on sale