Best Buy’s 3-day sale event brings amazing deals on tons of products

This weekend will be packed with amazing discounts thanks to Best Buy’s new 3-day sales event that features savings on smart TVs, Chromebooks, Windows laptops, Apple products, and more. First up, we have the Sony BRAVIA XR X95J 4K UHD Smart Google TV that is currently receiving a $400 discount, which means you can get the 65-inch models for $1,600. If you want a larger display, you can also consider the Sony Class X91J LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV that is receiving an amazing $800 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $2,000 on its 85-inch model.

However, these options may be a bit too much for most budgets. In that case, you can also consider the Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV that sells for $310 on its 43-inch model that is currently receiving a $90 discount.

Chromebooks are also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $90 after a massive $150 discount. This will get you a new Acer Chromebook 311 with an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space. However, you can also find higher-end models such as the HP ENVY x360, which sells for $610 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

Sony BRAVIA XR X95J Samsung Class 7 Series HP ENVY x360

Window’s laptops start at $170 if you can settle for an ASUS laptop that comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 14-inch display, or you can find the Dell XPS 15 that goes for $1,600 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 15.6-inch FHD display that will work together with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU to get you amazing graphics.

Apple deals include the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the M1-powered MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, several Apple Watch models, and the latest iPhone devices. This sales event ends on Sunday, so you have more than enough time to check out everything that’s now available.