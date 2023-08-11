We start today’s savings at Best Buy, where you will find TVs, projectors, laptops, computers, Apple devices, major appliances, and more on sale. There aren’t amazing deals, but one, in particular, caught our eye. You can now purchase a new ROG Flow Z13 for just $1100 after scoring an $800 discount. This powerful gaming tablet comes back with an Intel Core I9 processor, 16GB of memory. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050TI Graphics One terabyte of solid-state drive storage. And more than enough power to run the latest and best games on the market.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

ROG’s Flow Z13 comes with a built-in kickstand that can be opened to 170 degrees to give you the perfect viewing angle anywhere you are. It also comes with a 13.4-inch Wu XG8 touchscreen display with up to 120 Hertz refresh rates and 500 nits. To make sure you can see clearly at any given moment in the day. It is also highly portable as it weighs just 2.60 pounds. You will also find great deals on laptops from HP and Apple.

TV deals will get you up to 400 savings on LG’s 65-inch C3 series OLED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV, as this model is now available for $2100; you will also find incredible savings on Samsung’s most popular models, including Frame and other options from TCL, Sony, and more.

There are also great offers for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. For instance, you can get two Switch games and a third one for free. You will also find great deals on Arlos Essential Spotlight 4-Camera Surveillance system, Chromebooks, and more.