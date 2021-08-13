Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

We start today’s deals with Best Buy’s 3-Day Anniversary Sale, which has a vast selection of Apple devices, smart TVs, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more on sale. We start with the latest iPad models that are getting up to $100 savings. For instance, the gen-4 iPad Air is now up for grabs at just $500 on its WiFi-only variant with 64Gb storage space. And if you want the WiFi-only 256GB model, you can get yours for $650. Now, if you feel like LTE connectivity is a must, the 256GB model is going for $780, while the 64GB variant is selling for $630.

Best Buy is also giving the gen-5 iPad Pro is also getting $100 savings on select models, but these will be available through Student Deals. But you can also opt for the gen-5 iPad mini that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for as low as $350 on its WiFi-only version with 64GB storage. The 256GB model is getting the same $50 savings, which means you can grab yours for $500. If you’re interested in the LTE variants, you can get the LTE-enabled version with 64GB storage for $480.

We have also spotted several Smart TVs on sale, starting with the 75-inch LG Class NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that’s getting a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,400, or get the 55-inch model for $800 after a $50 discount. You can also opt for the 55-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV that’s now selling for $530 after getting a $120 discount. Or grab the larger 75-inch option for $1,000 that’s currently getting a $250 discount.

Best Buy’s deals also include a huge list of Apple Watch SE models getting up to $30 discount, meaning you can grab one for as low as $249. You can also get the latest AirPods Max getting a $79 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $470, or get the Garmin Venu Smartwatch 43mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for 275 after a $75 discount.

