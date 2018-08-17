Android

Best Buy’s 2-day Anniversary Sale has up to $750 off on Apple products

If you want a new MacBook or an Apple Watch you should head over to Best Buy. They have launched the 2-day Anniversary Sale this morning and the deals seem never-ending, well at least for these two days.

Best Buy is taking $600 off many MacBook models with an additional $150 for students. The Apple Watch Series 3 has $50 off in both the GPS and Cellular versions. The iPad mini 4 gets a $125 discount and the 27” iMac Pro has a price of $4,250, plus $50 off if you’re a student. Apple products aren’t the only ones getting discounts since the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have $200 off, the Amazon Fire TV 4K is only $40, and if you want to see more deals just follow this link.

