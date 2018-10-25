Best Buy’s 2-day sale brings big discounts on Apple devices and more
Apple deals are always welcome, and if you like shopping at Best Buy, here are some offers that you should look into.
Best Buy’s 2-day sale is live and you can get discounts on many products. First of all, you are required to have a My Best Buy membership, but after that, you can take advantage of some pretty sweet deals. For starters you can get $100 off on 10.5” iPad Pro models, but you can get an extra $50 if you’re a student. There are also Apple Watch Series 3 from $303.99 in refurbished condition. 13” MacBook Airs are also discounted and can get you up to $200 in savings. Now, we also find Sharp’s 1080p HDTV for $220, Fire TV Stick at $30 and so much more.
