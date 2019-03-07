Best Buy has Razer Phone 2 for $500 with bundled Cricket service

With news of Razer practically shutting down its smartphone ambitions, it might be time to pick up some relatively new hardware for cheap. That is if you’re willing to get it with strings attached.

Best Buy is offering the Razer Phone 2 unlocked for $449.99. It’s compatible with the nation’s GSM networks as well as Verizon, but the retailer will demand $499.99 instead if you choose to activate service later on.

However, customers can also get the $449.99 deal if they opt to bundle in a SIM from AT&T-owned prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless and get a $40 service credit card. Buyers aren’t obliged to use the service, but if they choose to do so, they don’t have to worry about any contracts to pin them down. And hey, who said that SIM had to go into that particular phone?

You’re getting a gamer’s Snapdragon 845 phone for $500 with a free month of cell service that you can do whatever you want with. Not too shabby. Details are in the source link below this story.