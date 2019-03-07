Android

Best Buy has Razer Phone 2 for $500 with bundled Cricket service

Contents

With news of Razer practically shutting down its smartphone ambitions, it might be time to pick up some relatively new hardware for cheap. That is if you’re willing to get it with strings attached.

Best Buy is offering the Razer Phone 2 unlocked for $449.99. It’s compatible with the nation’s GSM networks as well as Verizon, but the retailer will demand $499.99 instead if you choose to activate service later on.

However, customers can also get the $449.99 deal if they opt to bundle in a SIM from AT&T-owned prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless and get a $40 service credit card. Buyers aren’t obliged to use the service, but if they choose to do so, they don’t have to worry about any contracts to pin them down. And hey, who said that SIM had to go into that particular phone?

You’re getting a gamer’s Snapdragon 845 phone for $500 with a free month of cell service that you can do whatever you want with. Not too shabby. Details are in the source link below this story.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AT&T, Best Buy, carriers, Cricket Wireless, Deals, discounts, News, Prepaid, Razer, Razer Phone 2, retail, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.