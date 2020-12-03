Tablets

Among the best Cyber Week deals, you can grab right now is the excellent Surface Pro 7, which is currently up for grabs with a massive $360 discount. Best Buy is offering Microsoft’s tablet-cum-laptop hybrid at just $599 for the base Core i3 storage variant, which also includes the Surface Type Cover.

Even though it’s a generation old right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is still a terrific deal. You get a sleek design, powerful processor, beautiful display, and great speakers for just $479.99, down from its street price of $730.



If you want a more powerful machine, you can go with the Core i7 variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. This configuration will usually set you back by $2030, but you can save a hefty $470 on it right now and get it for $1,559.98 from Best Buy right now.

Laptops

If you are looking to score a bargain on a premium laptop, the Surface Laptop 3’s Core i5 variant is currently up for grabs at $1000, down from its regular asking price of $1,300 at Best Buy.

For those looking to invest in a laptop that can double as a workhorse as well as gaming machine, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently going for $899. Best Buy is letting you save $200 on this Ryzen 7-laptop at the moment.

In case you don’t want to spend too much on a laptop, but still want a reliable device, the Asus ZenBook is a great option. It has a sleek design and a reliable Ryzen 5 processor to handle day-to-day tasks with ease. You can get it for just $500 at the moment, saving $200 on its usual price.

However, if your primary use case scenarios are web-based work and virtual education, the 14-inch HP Touchscreen Chromebook is a great option. Best Buy is currently offering it at $269, which is quite a bargain on its regular asking price of $400.

TVs

Need a budget TV that won’t break your bank? The 32-inch Toshiba Smart FireTV is a great deal for just $129.99 at the moment, down from its usual asking price of $180.

Looking to go big without spending a thousand dollars? You should check out the massive Samsung Class 6 Series smart TV, which has a 75-inch 4K panel and is going for $697 at the moment, down from $800.

A slightly smaller option would be the 50-inch LG Class UN7000 series 4K TV. It is currently up for grabs at just $300, which is great for the value it bruins to the table.

And if you’re not bound by budget constraints and want the best, the 77-inch Sony Class A9G Master Series OLED 4K TV is a great option. Usually priced at $3,499, Best Buy is currently selling for $3,499, down from the street price of $4,500.