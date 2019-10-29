iOS

Best Buy has a new Apple event with discounts for the latest MacBook Pro and more

Best Buy has just started discounting many Apple products in a new event. The discounts are applied to the latest MacBook Pros, iPhone 11, 11 Pro/Max cases, and the Series 4 Apple Watch. You just have to sign up to My Best Buy membership to get these deals.

The latest MacBook Pro is $150 or $200 off at Best Buy right now. The best deal includes the 13” MacBook Pro with 256GB storage for $1,649.99. Other models match Amazon’s $1,799 price tag, and they include an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Touch ID, four thunderbolt ports, and up to 10hrs battery life. The cases for the iPhone 11 and 11Pro/Max, start at $27.99. Last but not least, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS version lets you save up to $20. These are some of the best prices right now, but let’s remember that Black Friday is just around the corner, if you feel like waiting for a better deal.

