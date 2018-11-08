Best Buy has more early Black Friday discounts on Apple products and other devices

Black Friday is a couple of weeks away, but that’s not stopping Best Buy to give us very important discounts on Apple products and other devices.

Best Buy has the iPad 9.7” with a $100 discount, that means you would be only paying $329.99 with shipping for the 128GB Wi-Fi version. We find more Apple products like the Apple Watch Series 3 with prices starting at $229, that’s $50 off. The MacBook Pro also gets a $250 discounts and just in case you feel like getting one with the money you’ll be saving, the Lenovo Smart Display for half its price, that means that you only have to pay $100 to get one. Just hurry, these deals are gone on November 15th.