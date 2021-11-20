Best Buy Black Friday deals are live with amazing savings on Apple MacBook Pro laptops

Black Friday is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until Friday to score amazing Black Friday deals at Best Buy. The company has launched special discounts that will let you save hundreds of dollars on tons of amazing devices. First up, we have found a vast selection of Apple MacBook Pro models that will save you up to $600 depending on the model you go for. These savings are available on the Intel-powered models that start at $1,300 when you pick up the 13-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Touch Bar after receiving a $500 discount.

The next option gets you those $600 savings, as you can pick up the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics for $1,800. These savings are also available on the Intel Core i9 model that packs twice as much storage space and better graphics with the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. This model is available for $2,200, and you also get to enjoy six free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple TV, and more.

13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Processor 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip

Suppose you’re interested in one of the latest MacBook Pro models. In that case, your best option may be elsewhere, as you can currently score a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with $199 savings over at Amazon.com, meaning that you would only have to pay $1,100 to get your hands on a new laptop with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 chip. And if you head over to B&H, you will find the latest MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro chips getting up to $100 savings if you go for the 16.-inch model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and more for $2,399. Or score $50 savings on the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro that packs the same 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, but you get a less potent M1 Pro processor and a smaller display.