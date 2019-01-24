Best Buy 4-day sale has discounts for the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch & more

If 2 days of discounts weren’t enough for you to get a new Apple device, maybe 4 days are going to be enough. Best Buy now launches a 4-day sale that has great discounts for many Apple products, so you might want to take a look at them.

Right now, you can go to Best Buy and get $250 off the latest 10.5” iPad Pro. That means you would only have to pay $549.99. The 64GB version is still $150 off, so you could end up paying just $500. There is also a $250 discount on the MacBook Pro models that start at up $1,599.99. You can also find $100 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 that start at $229. There are more deals, so you should visit the site to see if there’s something that you may fancy.