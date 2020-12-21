Apple Watch is one of the best accessories you can purchase for your iPhone. But you might also want to buy an accessory for this accessory, which means, a pair of good quality headphones for your Apple Watch. Aside from the AirPods Pro, there are multiple options waiting for you if you are in the market for a pair of headphones to compliment your Apple Watch.

You might not feel like you need Bluetooth headphones for your Apple Watch till you get one. For instance, I was perfectly happy with my purchase of the Watch to keep track of my health. But something was missing while I was out for a run – a pair of good Bluetooth headphones! And, there might be people like me. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best Apple Watch Bluetooth headphones for you.

Whether you own the latest Apple Watch Series 6 or the old Watch Series 3, a smaller 38mm dial or a bigger 44mm Watch, these Bluetooth headphones will work with every Apple Watch.

Apple AirPods Pro For the Professionals The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound and come with a transparency more for hearing and connecting with the world around you. View at BestBuy

Apple AirPods For the Compact The AirPods easily connect to Apple devices. They feature the new Apple H1 headphone chip that delivers faster wireless connection to your devices. View at BestBuy

Amazfit PowerBuds For the Sporty These one-of-a-kind earbuds feature heart-rate monitoring during exercise. They come with magnetic ear hooks for increased stability. Also, these feature ENC dual-microphone noise reduction. View at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro For the Runner These feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability and are sweat resistant for tough workouts and running. View at Amazon

Sennheiser HD 450BT For the Traveller These feature AAC and AptX Low Latency codec support, and Active noise cancellation for uninterrupted listening pleasure alongside providing a 30-hour battery life. View at Amazon

Aukey EP-B40 For the Economical The under-$30 Bluetooth earphones give 300 minutes of playback on a charge of 10 minutes. These lightweight IPX6-certified buds easily shrug off sweat and rain. View at Amazon

This list provides you Apple Watch Bluetooth headphone options from $30 to $300. Our favorite lies in the middle – the Sennheiser HD 450BT. Personally speaking, these are very comfortable and come with up-to-date tech like Bluetooth 5.0, APTx-LL, USB Type-C. As I said in my review, with excellent battery life, good sound quality, and above-average ANC, the Sennheiser HD 450BT are a good deal for $150.

If you want to go the Apple Way, we recommend the Apple AirPods Pro, which feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound and transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. They come in three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit. Plus, they are sweat-and-water resistant. Further, the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.