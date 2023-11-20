The 2023 Black Friday season has already begun, with many companies and brands offering exciting discounts and deals on various products. Samsung, in particular, is offering amazing deals across its product portfolio, with up to $1,600 discount on its OLED TV and $700 on its latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable, and more. If you're looking to buy a new Samsung device this Black Friday, you've come to the right place - we've got the best deals right here. Moreover, keep checking back this week for even more great deals.

Also Read: Best Black Friday Deals on smartphones and accessories

Best Black Friday Samsung Deals

These are currently the best deals available on Samsung products. Right now, you can get the Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV for a flat $1,600 discount on Best Buy. This smart TV boasts a big 77-inch Quantum HDR OLED display that's both accurate and vibrant in color. It also supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate, so it'll work best with your gaming consoles, and it also supports voice assistant for easy access.

If you're in for a new smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's latest foldable with the latest tech like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 display, S Pen support, and optimized Android experience for foldables, is currently available at its lowest price ever of just $999 — a massive $700 discount from its $1,700 launch price.

Best Samsung Smart TV Deals

If you're in for a new Smart TV, Samsung has some great deals going on right now. The S89CB OLED 4K TV is currently available for its lowest price yet — down to $1,999 from $3,599. If you're looking for a mid-premium smart TV, there are some great options to choose from. Both Frame QLED Smart TV and Q70C QLED TVs are available for massive discounts of $500. The Q70C series features a Quantum HDR display with support for 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The Frame TV, on the other hand, comes with a huge 4K QLED display that's perfect for everyday entertainment, but what sets it apart is its ability to transform into an art display when not in use. If you're in for a foldable TV, Samsung is also offering the TU690T Crystal LED TV for under $300. This Smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K display with high color contrast and great viewing angles.

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and Accessories Deals

Black Friday is particularly a great time to pick up Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and there are some great deals available right now. If you want the best Android phone of the year 2023 — the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — you're in luck, as it is down to its all-time low of $899 with a $300 discount. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display with support for the S Pen stylus. Moreover, there is a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP periscope telephoto, and a 10MP telephoto camera. If you want something sleek and small, Samsung is also offering a $200 discount on the mid-tier Galaxy S23 Plus.

If you're open to trying out new form factors, Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is also down to its all-time low of $999. Best Buy is currently offering the Z Fold 5 for $999 if you activate it today and $1,299 if you activate it later. The Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable smartphones of the year. It comes with a 6.2-inch cover and a 7.6-inch main foldable display. Both screens also support the S Pen stylus input to let users draw, make notes, and do sketches. The device also boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. There's a 4MP under-display camera on the main screen and a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover screen.

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tablet and Watch Deals

If you're thinking about getting a new Wear OS watch this Black Friday, the Galaxy Watch 6 bundle from Samsung is worth considering. They're currently offering a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 paired with a SmartTag 2, and you can save $100 on this bundle. The Galaxy Watch 6 itself costs $329, and when you buy this bundle, you also receive a SmartTag 2 to help you keep track of your belongings. While the previous generation Galaxy Watch 5 is available at a $140 discount, we recommend going for the Galaxy Watch 6 bundle since it essentially gives you the item tracker for free.

Other Best Black Friday Samsung Deals

Pocketnow has been scouring various websites, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered, categorized for your convenience: