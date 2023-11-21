The 2023 Black Friday is almost here, but the sale at various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart has already begun. We have already seen the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Google products, and now we'll take a look at the best deals on LG devices this Black Friday.

Currently, LG is offering up to 47% savings on its latest OLED TV, while there are some massive discounts available on LG's monitor and laptop lineup as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best LG deals on Black Friday 2023. Moreover, we encourage you to keep checking this post throughout this week for even more great deals.

Best Black Friday LG Smart TV Deals

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new smart TV, and LG has some fantastic deals available for you. The company is offering up to 47% off (more than $700) on its B2 Series OLED TV. This smart TV comes in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, with the largest discount available for the 55-inch version. As the name suggests, this smart TV boasts an OLED display that delivers vibrant and true-to-life colors. Processing is handled by the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, while the TV plays well with your latest gaming console thanks to support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you're not in the market for an OLED TV and prefer LG's QNED technology, there's an excellent deal on their 65-inch QNED85 Series TV. This TV, which usually retails for $1,799, is available for less than $1,100 right now. It features a big 65-inch screen with with mini LED backlighting and utilizes Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology for vibrant visuals. It is powered by the same α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K as the pricier B2 OLED series and also comes with webOS 22 for access to your favorite content and apps. If you're in the market for a new large-screen TV this Black Friday, the LG 65-inch QNED85 Series TV is a fantastic choice.

Best Black Friday LG Gram Laptop Deals

On the other hand, if you're looking to buy a new Windows laptop this Black Friday, LG is currently offering some fantastic deals across its Gram lineup. Currently, you can score the LG gram 17, which comes with a big 17-inch Non-Reflective IPS Display and runs on Windows 11, for a $700 discount, bringing down its price to just $999. This laptop is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 processor and features 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It also comes with Dolby Atmos for an immersive multimedia experience and features a large 80Wh battery for an all-day battery life.

If you want something more productive, the company is also offering some exciting discounts on the LG gram 16 2in1 laptop. This laptop is also powered Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 processor and features 16GB of in-built memory and 1TB of internal storage. What this laptop has over the LG gram 17 is that it is a convertible, meaning you can easily convert this laptop to a tablet thanks to the 360-degree hinge. This laptop even supports stylus input, and you also don't need to worry about it being fragile as it is MIL-STD-810H military standard certified.

Best Black Friday LG Monitor Deals

Finally, LG is also offering some fantastic deals on its monitor lineup. Currently, you can grab the company's UltraGear QHD monitor, which comes with a big 34-inch 160Hz QHD display, for a $150 discount. This monitor is perfect for gaming as it comes with a high refresh rate and also supports technologies like AMD FreeSync Premium and Dynamic Action Sync. On the other hand, if you're looking for an-everyday-use monitor, LG QHD 32-Inch Computer Monitor, is currently available for a 30% discount. This monitor features a big 32-inch screen to get everyday work done. It also supports HDR 10 playback and 350 nits of peak brightness.

What LG products are you planning to purchase this Black Friday? Tell us in the comments section below!