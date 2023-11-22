Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, and we’ve collected some of the best deals on the best laptops that money can buy right now. We’ve got affordable, high-performance, and gaming laptops that have plenty of power to carry out various activities, ranging from watching movies, getting work done, playing AAA titles, or just browsing the web.
During Black Friday, you can save up to $x on select Chromebook, Windows and Mac laptops. You can save up to $540 on select Windows machines, up to $170 on the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook, and up to $400 on the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip. Remember that these deals won’t last forever, so grab them while they’re active!
HP Victus 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8
Dell G15
HP Envy 2-in-1
Lenovo Yoga 7i
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)
MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023
MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip
14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023)
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)
Best Black Friday Deals on Windows and Chromebook laptops
-
HP Victus 15.6" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop$450 $800 Save $350
The HP Victus comes with a 144Hz FHD anti-glare display, and the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processing and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. It's plenty powerful to play AAA titles, and the backlit keyboard enables you to game day or night.
-
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8$900 $1350 Save $450
The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 is a powerful, and compact gaming laptop. Unlike most gaming machines, it features a stylish and slim design with white backlight keys, a beautiful 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
-
Dell G15$850 $1150 Save $300
The Dell G15 is an excellent gaming laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz display, Intel Core i7, 13650HZ processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 graphics card. It comes with the latest Windows 11 and Wi-Fi 6, enabling you to play any games in high resolution and without any lag.
-
HP Envy 2-in-1$700 $1150 Save $450
The HP Envy 2-in-1 is a great laptop with enough power to get work done. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that are perfect for work and some very light gaming during your free time, and the 15.6-inch FHD display will look beautiful regardless of where you are.
-
Lenovo Yoga 7i$550 $850 Save $300
The Yoga 7i comes with a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 512GB of SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It's powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and it's an excellent everyday laptop, ideal for general workflows.
-
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook$149 $319 Save $170
The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch FHD display, powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It's great for general browsing and studying, and it's inexpensive.
-
Acer Chromebook Spin 311$129 $249 Save $120
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a great budget laptop, It's excellent for children and it's ultra-portable thanks to its small and compact design. It can last a full day on a single charge, and it's powerful enough to browse the web and run light workloads without a problem.
-
Dell XPS 13 Plus$1500 $1950 Save $450
The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch OLED display, the 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 chip, 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD. It has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and it's an excellent premium device if you want to work and multitask with ease.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 9$1000 $1540 Save $540
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it comes in multiple colors. It's one of the best Surface devices, and it has a 120Hz display, a long battery life, and Thunderbolt 4.
-
Microsoft Surface Go 2$268 $400 Save $132
The Surface Go 2 is a great Windows tablet with an attachable keyboard. It's great for browsing the web and doing some light work and tasks. It's powered by an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It weighs just 1.2 pound, has a battery rated for up to 10 hours, and a 10.5-inch display.
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5$1080 $1300 Save $220
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it has 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants available. Both devices feature the new Thunderbolt 4 ports, and provide a full day's worth of charge in a portable form factor.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+$600 $930 Save $330
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is a great 2-in-1 device that will help you get your work done on the go, just remember to add a Microsoft Surface Pen to make it even better
-
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16$1500 $1950 Save $450
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 arrives with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics to run the most graphic demanding games.
-
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14$1200 $1600 Save $400
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401Q gaming and entertainment laptop comes equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core processor, 40GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.
-
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)$1200 $1450 Save $250
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 comes with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to run anything you throw at it.
Save up to $540 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, making it available for as low as $1,000! It’s a massive saving on a laptop that comes with a 120Hz display, and 12th Gen Intel core i5-i7 processor. The Surface Pro 9 is an excellent device for professional, and those who want to get work done on the go with a slim and light workhorse.
Best Buy and Amazon are both having flash sales, and there are a variety of deals on select Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, and Dell machines, saving you hundreds of dollars. Some machines are up to 50% off, so make sure you browse around to find the best deal.
Best Black Friday Deals on MacBooks
-
MacBook Air (M1, 2020)$749 $999 Save $250
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a fan-less thin design, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
-
MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023$1450 $1700 Save $250
The 15.3-inch MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Touch ID, and more.
-
MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip$1100 $1300 Save $200
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more.
-
14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023)$1600 $2000 Save $400
The latest 14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) comes with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max-powered chips. The machine boasts up to a 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, up to 96G of unified memory, and 8TB of storage. It's one of the most powerful laptops on the market in 2023 and one of the best devices for professionals and power users.
-
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)$1449 $1599 Save $150
The 14-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 and M3 Pro chips, a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and up to 36GB of RAM. It's the perfect compact powerhouse that can enable you to do all demanding tasks, whether that's video editing, 3D modeling, or gaming on the go.
-
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)$2299 $2499 Save $200
The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. It's a great laptop for power users who demand more in a small and compact form factor. The MacBook can last for up to 22 hours on a single charge, and it's up to any task with the new chips that provide up to 50% faster speeds of the M1 series of devices.
Best Buy is having a massive sale on its website and stores, and you can now save up to $400 on select Apple MacBooks. The M2-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro is now as low as $1,600, saving you $400. There are $150 and $250 savings on other MacBook Air and even the recently announced M3-powered MacBook Pros.
We at Pocketnow have been scouring the internet and online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered till now, categorized for your convenience:
- Best Black Friday Deals on Smart Speakers and Streaming Devices
- Best Black Friday Deals on Tablets, e-Readers, Chromebooks and more
- Best Black Friday Deals: Smartphones and accessories
- Best Black Friday Deals: Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds
- Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals: Doorbells, security cameras, and more