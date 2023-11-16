Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be less than a week away, many companies, such as Google, have already started discounting their latest and best products, such as the Google Pixel 8 series of flagships, the Pixel Tablet, various Nest products, and many more. If you’re after a great deal, you might be able to snag a few products early, before Black Friday officially kicks off on November 24.

When is Black Friday in 2023?

Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest Google Pixel products, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and others are already offering discounts on hundreds of items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.

If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.

Where are the best Black Friday Google deals going to be?

Several of the biggest offline and online retailers are going to be offering various incentives, deals, and promotions during Black Friday. Some of these chains include the most well-known players in the industry, including B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, eBay, and many more.

Google usually offers its promoted products across various online and offline channels, so you’ll be able to find deals at most retailers websites such as Amazon, BestBuy, carrier stores, and Google.com. To make it easier to find these, you can find some of our favorite retailers down below.

Best Black Friday Google Deals

Google Pixel Phone Deals

You can save up to $400 on the latest Google Pixel Flagship smartphones during this Black Friday. The Pixel 8 is discounted by $150, while the latest Pixel 8 Pro received its biggest ever cut by $200, now available for just $799. The Pixel Fold is $400 off, available for $1399, making it one of the most affordable foldable flagships in the US right now. There are various deals on the Pixel 7a, as well as the older Pixel 7 series.