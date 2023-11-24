Here, Pocketnow has rounded up 15 incredible deals you should not miss out on, especially if you hope to revamp the tech in and around your home.

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and after a week of rounding up early deals, we are now looking at the best ones to hit the market. Like previous years, there's a lot to be excited about, as we're seeing discounts on hardware from Apple, Samsung, Google, and many other product niches!

The Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router system will allow for reliable network connectivity throughout your house. It offers network speeds up to 2.3Gbps (for over 100 devices at one time) to ensure your smart home can function with great stability.

The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a great set of earbuds to own as they up the ante of audio performance with an improved dual driver system and spatial audio support. The hardware even features improved noise-canceling to help isolate yourself from the surroundings. So, if you're looking for an audio device to pair with your OnePlus phone, this is an excellent choice, especially due to its seamless integration.

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch FHD display, powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It's great for general browsing and studying, and it's inexpensive.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 is a powerful, and compact gaming laptop. Unlike most gaming machines, it features a stylish and slim design with white backlight keys, a beautiful 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, and a thin and lightweight design that will make it easier to take it anywhere you want to.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 features an 11-inch glare-free display. It has up to 256GB storage and up 1TB of storage via a microSD card slot, and an 8MP front and rear camera, ideal for scanning documents and video calls. The NXTPAPER 11 is great for everyday users, looking for an affordable tablet.

The Frame TV is a fan-favorite, allowing users to enjoy their personal art exhibit when the TV is not being used. Turning on Art Mode is possible with just a few taps, and the new model features a non-reflective display panel, providing beautiful looks day or night.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is an excellent option for you who have a busy life and can’t seem to find the time to clean your floors, as this powerful device comes with 6,000Pa suction power that won’t leave anything left behind.

The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones offer superb noise cancelation, customizable EQ, a long 24-hour battery life, and personalized listening modes. They are available in four colors, and each pair comes with an optional audio cable featuring a built-in microphone.

The Roborock Q5+ is an excellent value. It offers a self-empty dock and hands-free cleaning for up to seven weeks. It has 180 minutes of runtime, 2700 Pa suction, and support for Alexa. It's pet-friendly, and suitable for hard floors and carpets.

TCL’s S4 Series 4K LED Smart TV packs some of the best features you can get on a new smart TV, as this 2023 model includes Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion, game-enhancing features, and more.

The Samsung S90C Series Quantum 4K OLED smart TV features a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to help you enjoy your favorite content in the best possible way. You also get Quantum HDR OLED technology, support for HDR10+, and more.

Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable 10800 Projector is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their favorite content in Full HD resolution and a screen size that will go up to 120 inches.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) comes with the new and improved Alexa AI assistant, a new design, a new and more powerful processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub that lets you interact with smart devices, get weather information, and so much more.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 comes with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to run anything you throw at it.

LG's QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV comes with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, an a& gen-5 AI processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to provide an outstanding experience no matter the content and more

The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience.

The Yoga 7i comes with a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 512GB of SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It's powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and it's an excellent everyday laptop, ideal for general workflows.

The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting battery, comfortable design, and premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancellation for several years.

The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go.

The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience.

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent affordable foldable smartphone. It's powered by the mighty Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a dual camera setup, and a portable form factor. It's perfect for those looking for their first foldable smartphone, and those who are after an affordable classic flip phone with modern hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today.

The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation.

Pocketnow's Recommended Deals

If you've been eyeing a smartphone upgrade, the iPhone 15, which we described as the best iPhone for most in our iPhone 15 review, is available via AT&T for $640 — if you're getting a new line or account. While everyone may not follow under this category, if you do, it's a deal worth grabbing with both your hands! But if you're on the Android side, the Google Pixel 8 at $550 is a steal deal. It offers seven years of software support and comes with industry-leading camera performance.

Regarding audio devices, most users, especially those with iPhones, can't go wrong with picking up a pair of AirPods. The brand-new second-generation AirPod Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C) is down to its lowest price of $180 and is a no-questions purchase for the convenience plus audio package they offer. But the Bose QuietComfort 45 Overhead headphones won't disappoint if you're looking for something more robust. The $130 price drop makes it all the more attractive, too!

As for laptops, if you're eyeing a productivity machine that's running Windows, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It offers a very balanced package, and at $550, it's hard to find this incredible of a display. Plus, it is a convertible laptop, perfect for those who like a tablet-like form factor. And as for those who want a MacBook, the M2 MacBook Air should be the only laptop you consider, especially at its discount price, which drops it below $1000 for the first time since launch.

We at Pocketnow have been scouring the internet and online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered till now, categorized for your convenience:

So what are you buying this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments section below!