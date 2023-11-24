Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and after a week of rounding up early deals, we are now looking at the best ones to hit the market. Like previous years, there's a lot to be excited about, as we're seeing discounts on hardware from Apple, Samsung, Google, and many other product niches!

Here, Pocketnow has rounded up 15 incredible deals you should not miss out on, especially if you hope to revamp the tech in and around your home.

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
    Apple Watch SE 2
    Save up to $70
    $179 $249 Save $70

    The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation.

    $179 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy
  • pbi-iphone-15
    iPhone 15
    Save up to $200
    $640 $830 Save $190

    The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today.

    Activate Today for $640 (AT&T) Upgrade today for $790 (Verizon)
  • Google Pixel Watch
    Google Pixel Watch
    Lowest price to date
    $199 $349 Save $150

    The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more. 

    $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy
  • PBI Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Save $300
    $899 $1199 Save $300

    The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. 

    $899 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy
  • pbi-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
    Save up to $700
    $999 $1799 Save $800

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.

    $1299 at Amazon Save $700 at Best Buy (Activate Today)
  • pbi-motorola-razr-2023
    Motorola Razr (2023)
    Foldable phone under $500
    $499 $699 Save $200

    The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent affordable foldable smartphone. It's powered by the mighty Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a dual camera setup, and a portable form factor. It's perfect for those looking for their first foldable smartphone, and those who are after an affordable classic flip phone with modern hardware.

    $499 at Amazon
  • PBI iPad 10th Gen
    iPad 10th Generation
    Lowest price to date
    $349 $449 Save $100

    The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.

    $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy
  • PBI Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
    Save $60
    $189 $249 Save $60

    The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.

    $189 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy
  • pbi-beats-studio-pro-headphones
    Beats Studio Pro
    Massive 50% savings
    $169 $349 Save $180

    The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience.

    $169 at Amazon $169 at Best Buy
  • MacBook Air M2 2022
    MacBook Air M2
    Save up to $250
    $950 $1100 Save $150

    The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. 

    $1050 at Amazon $950 at Best Buy
  • Bose QuietComfort QC 45
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    Save $130
    $200 $330 Save $130

    The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting battery, comfortable design, and premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancellation for several years.

    $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy
  • pbi-lenovo-yoga-7i
    Lenovo Yoga 7i
    Save $300
    $550 $850 Save $300

    The Yoga 7i comes with a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 512GB of SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It's powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and it's an excellent everyday laptop, ideal for general workflows.

    $550 at Best Buy
  • pbi-google-pixel-tablet
    Google Pixel Tablet
    Save $100
    $399 $499 Save $100

    The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience.

    $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy
  • LG QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV PBI
    LG QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV
    Save $700
    $1097 $1800 Save $703

    LG's QNED85 Series 4K Smart TV comes with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, an a& gen-5 AI processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to provide an outstanding experience no matter the content and more

    $1097 at Amazon
  • ASUS ROG Strix G16 PBI
    ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023)
    Save $300
    $1100 $1400 Save $300

    The ASUS ROG Strix G16 comes with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD ROG Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics to run anything you throw at it.

    $1100 at Amazon
  • Google Pixel 8 pbi
    Google Pixel 8
    Save $150 on latest flagship
    $549 $699 Save $150

    The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life.

    $549 at Amazon
  • pbi-Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)
    Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)
    Save $45
    $105 $150 Save $45

    The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) comes with the new and improved Alexa AI assistant, a new design, a new and more powerful processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub that lets you interact with smart devices, get weather information, and so much more.

    $105 at Amazon
  • Anker Solar Portable 1080p Projector
    Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector
    Save $110
    $329 $459 Save $130

    Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable 10800 Projector is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their favorite content in Full HD resolution and a screen size that will go up to 120 inches.

    $329 at Amazon
  • Samsung S90C Series Quantum 4K OLED smart TV
    Samsung S95C
    Grab up to $600 off
    $1297 $1897 Save $600

    The Samsung S90C Series Quantum 4K OLED smart TV features a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to help you enjoy your favorite content in the best possible way. You also get Quantum HDR OLED technology, support for HDR10+, and more.

    $1297 at Amazon
  • TCL 4 series Smart TV PBI
    TCL 4-Series 85-inch 4K LED TV
    Save $250
    $749 $999 Save $250

    TCL’s S4 Series 4K LED Smart TV packs some of the best features you can get on a new smart TV, as this 2023 model includes Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos, Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion, game-enhancing features, and more.

    $749 at Best Buy
  • pbi- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum
    Roborock Q5+
    Save $300
    $399 $699 Save $300

    The Roborock Q5+ is an excellent value. It offers a self-empty dock and hands-free cleaning for up to seven weeks. It has 180 minutes of runtime, 2700 Pa suction, and support for Alexa. It's pet-friendly, and suitable for hard floors and carpets.

    $399 at Amazon
  • Bose QuietComfort Wireless pbi
    Bose QuietComfort Wireless
    Flagship wireless headphones at an all-time low
    $249 $349 Save $100

    The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones offer superb noise cancelation, customizable EQ, a long 24-hour battery life, and personalized listening modes. They are available in four colors, and each pair comes with an optional audio cable featuring a built-in microphone.

    $249 at Amazon
  • DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop PBI
    ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI
    Best deal on Robot Vacuum
    $699 $1099 Save $400

    The ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is an excellent option for you who have a busy life and can’t seem to find the time to clean your floors, as this powerful device comes with 6,000Pa suction power that won’t leave anything left behind.

    $699 at Amazon
  • PBI Samsung The Frame QLED Smart TV
    Samsung The Frame QLED Smart TV (2023)
    Save more than $500
    $977 $1497 Save $520

    The Frame TV is a fan-favorite, allowing users to enjoy their personal art exhibit when the TV is not being used. Turning on Art Mode is possible with just a few taps, and the new model features a non-reflective display panel, providing beautiful looks day or night.

    $977 at Amazon
  • pbi-tcl-nxtpaper-11
    TCL NXTPAPER 11
    Save $129
    $160 $289 Save $129

    The TCL NXTPAPER 11 features an 11-inch glare-free display. It has up to 256GB storage and up 1TB of storage via a microSD card slot, and an 8MP front and rear camera, ideal for scanning documents and video calls. The NXTPAPER 11 is great for everyday users, looking for an affordable tablet.

    $160 at Amazon
  • PBI Kindle PaperWhite
    Kindle Paperwhite
    Best Kindle deal around
    $119 $139 Save $20

    The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables.

    $119 at Amazon
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
    Surface Laptop Go 3
    Save $200
    $599 $799 Save $200

    The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, and a thin and lightweight design that will make it easier to take it anywhere you want to.

    $599 at Amazon
  • pbi-lenovo-legion-slim-5-gen-8-14-inch
    Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8
    Save $500
    $849 $1349 Save $500

    The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 is a powerful, and compact gaming laptop. Unlike most gaming machines, it features a stylish and slim design with white backlight keys, a beautiful 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

    $849 at Best Buy
  • pbi-Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
    Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
    Save $170
    $149 $319 Save $170

    The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes with a 14-inch FHD display, powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It's great for general browsing and studying, and it's inexpensive.

    $149 at Best Buy
  • PBI OnePlus Buds Pro 2
    OnePlus Buds Pro 2
    Save $50
    $129 $179 Save $50

    The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a great set of earbuds to own as they up the ante of audio performance with an improved dual driver system and spatial audio support. The hardware even features improved noise-canceling to help isolate yourself from the surroundings. So, if you're looking for an audio device to pair with your OnePlus phone, this is an excellent choice, especially due to its seamless integration.

    $129 at Amazon
  • PBI Pixel Fold
    Google Pixel Fold
    Great deal on Google's foldable
    $1399 $1799 Save $400

    The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery.

    $1399 at Amazon
  • Amazon Eero Pro 6E System
    Amazon Eero Pro 6E
    Best Wi-Fi router deal
    $179 $249 Save $70

    The Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router system will allow for reliable network connectivity throughout your house. It offers network speeds up to 2.3Gbps (for over 100 devices at one time) to ensure your smart home can function with great stability.

    $179 at Amazon
  • pbi-ring-video-doorbell-pro-2
    Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
    Best smart doorbell deal
    $149 $249 Save $100

    The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers a full-body view of people in your door, interchangeable faceplates, bird's eye zones, and bird's eye view, and improved audio alongside all the usual Ring-exclusive features.

    $149 at Amazon

If you've been eyeing a smartphone upgrade, the iPhone 15, which we described as the best iPhone for most in our iPhone 15 review, is available via AT&T for $640 — if you're getting a new line or account. While everyone may not follow under this category, if you do, it's a deal worth grabbing with both your hands! But if you're on the Android side, the Google Pixel 8 at $550 is a steal deal. It offers seven years of software support and comes with industry-leading camera performance.

Regarding audio devices, most users, especially those with iPhones, can't go wrong with picking up a pair of AirPods. The brand-new second-generation AirPod Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C) is down to its lowest price of $180 and is a no-questions purchase for the convenience plus audio package they offer. But the Bose QuietComfort 45 Overhead headphones won't disappoint if you're looking for something more robust. The $130 price drop makes it all the more attractive, too!

As for laptops, if you're eyeing a productivity machine that's running Windows, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It offers a very balanced package, and at $550, it's hard to find this incredible of a display. Plus, it is a convertible laptop, perfect for those who like a tablet-like form factor. And as for those who want a MacBook, the M2 MacBook Air should be the only laptop you consider, especially at its discount price, which drops it below $1000 for the first time since launch.

We at Pocketnow have been scouring the internet and online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, to find the best early Black Friday deals. Here are the top deals we've discovered till now, categorized for your convenience:

So what are you buying this Black Friday? Let us know in the comments section below!