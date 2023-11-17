Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be less than a week away, but companies are already having flash sales and Black Friday special promotions across various online and offline retailers. If you’re looking to pick up or upgrade to a new tablet, eReader, or a Chromebook tablet or laptop, now is the time to treat yourself and your loved ones.

We’ve collected some of the best deals from Amazon and Best Buy that let you save up to $300 on select tablets, including some of the best devices from Apple, Google and Samsung.

When is Black Friday in 2023?

Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest tablets, eReaders and Chromebook laptops, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and others are already offering discounts on thousands of different items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.

If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.

Best Black Friday Deals on Tablets, e-Readers & Chromebooks

iPad Deals

Apple has discounted several of its latest and existing iPads on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you as much as $100 on select devices. The 9th Generation iPad is $80 off, and it’s only $249 for the base model. The iPad 10th Gen. is $100 off, while the even more appealing iPad Air 5th Gen is also $100 off, now available for just $500. The Air is the best tablet for those looking to get work done, use multiple apps simultaneously, and those who want an excellent-quality display for watching movies. There are also deals on the iPad mini and the iPad Pro models, so make sure you take a look for the best deals.

  • PBI-9th-Gen-iPad-Space-Grey-1
    iPad 9th Generation
    $249 $329 Save $80

    The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.

    $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy
  • PBI iPad 10th Gen
    iPad 10th Generation
    $349 $449 Save $100

    The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.

    $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy
  • PBI-iPad-Air-5-Space-Grey-1
    iPad Air (5th Generation)
    $500 $600 Save $100

    iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.

    $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy
  • PBI iPad mini 6 Space Grey
    iPad Mini (6th generation)
    $400 $500 Save $100

    The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor.

    $469 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
  • PBI M2 iPad Pro 11-inch
    iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)
    $749 $799 Save $50

    Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

    $749 at Best Buy
  • PBI M2 iPad Pro 12-inch
    iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)
    $849 $899 Save $50

    Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. 

    $1024 at Amazon $849 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab Deals

Samsung is offering up to $300 off on select devices, including last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. It’s a fantastic device with plenty of power, and a beautiful display and large battery. It’s ideal for those who want to draw, sketch, multitask, and get some work done. It has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, making it perfect for consuming media too. There are various other deals on higher-end, more recent, and budget-friendly tablets, saving you hundreds of dollars.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus PBI Medium
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
    $400 $450 Save $50

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the latest affordable tablet offering from Samsung. It features a big 10.9-inch 90Hz display along with an IP68 durable body. With an 8,000 mAh battery, it's designed for all-day use, and is complemented by 12MP front and 8MP rear cameras.

    $400 at Amazon $470 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE PBI Medium
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
    $550 $600 Save $50

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the more premium of the two Tab S9 FE tablets. It features a bigger 12.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Samsung's OneUI, running on top of Android 13, and comes with an S Pen in the box. It features a dual-8MP camera setup on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter.

    $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 PBi Main
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
    $757 $800 Save $43

    Featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 8400 mAh battery, the Tab S9 delivers a powerful performance in a sleek design.

    $757 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra PBi
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
    $1200 $1320 Save $120

    Equipped with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 11200 mAh battery, the Tab S9 Ultra stands out as the flagship model for the best performance and productivity.

    $1320 at Amazon $1200 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
    $150 $230 Save $80

    The Galaxy Tab A8 is an inexpensive tablet, excellent for multitasking, conference calls with friends or family, and media consumption. It comes with a large 10.5-inch display, and the battery can last a full day on a single charge, depending on the usage.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Product Box Image
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
    $373 $523 Save $150

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag.

    $373 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in Silver
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
    $500 $700 Save $200

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.

    $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in Pink Gold
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
    $600 $900 Save $300

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus arrives with with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB storage space, an ultra-wide camera that will let you capture video at 4K, a long-lasting battery, WiFi 6E support, an S Pen included in the box, which means you also get stylus support, and more. 

    $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
    Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
    $637 $835 Save $198

    The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest in the new series, and it has a better battery life, and 14.6-inch display that's excellent for watching movies, playing games, multitasking, taking conference calls, studying, and just about anything you can think of. The Tab S8 Ultra is a true powerhouse, and it's one of the best tablets on the market today.

    $637 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Tablet Deals

The Google Pixel Tablet is $100 off, and it’s now available for just $399. It comes with a speaker dock, and it lets you seamlessly use the device as if it were a Nest Hub. Naturally, it has all of the smart home integrations built-in, and it also acts as an excellent tablet for when you want to pick it up and use it for browsing, watching movies, or playing some games.

pbi-google-pixel-tablet
Google Pixel Tablet
$399 $499 Save $100

The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience.

$399 at Amazon

e-Readers & Amazon Tablet Deals

Amazon isn’t offering mind-blowing deals on its tablets, and we haven’t yet found any enticing deals on eReaders, but fear not, we’ll be updating this post in the coming days and weeks. As it stands, Amazon is offering up to $75 on its Fire tablets, as well as $110 off its Kindle Scribe eReader.

  • Fire 7 PBI
    Amazon Fire 7 (2022)
    $40 $60 Save $20

    Amazon Fire 7 (2022) comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. It features a 30% faster quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, which is double compared to Fire 7 (9th generation). Check out all the deals on the Fire 7 tablet down below.

    $40 at Amazon
  • Fire HD 8 PBI
    Amazon Fire HD 8
    $60 $100 Save $40

    Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 edition features an all-new hexa-core CPU that is up to 30% faster than the previous gen. It comes with a strengthened aluminosilicate glass that Amazon claims is twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

    $60 at Amazon
  • Amazon Kindle Scribe PBI
    Amazon Kindle Scribe
    $240 $340 Save $100

    It is not only an e-reader, but you can also take notes, draw and annotate on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi front-lit display and comes with the Kindle Scribe pen in the box. 

    $240 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy
  • Amazon Kindle with built-in front light
    Kindle Kids
    $100 $120 Save $20

    The Kindle tablet comes with a backlight, and it lets you store hundreds of your favorite books, novels, and comics on the device that can last for weeks on a single charge. You can purchase books directly from the Kindle app, or you can upload your own library. It's one of the best eReaders on the market today.

    $100 at Best Buy
  • pbi-amazon-fire-7-kids-tablet
    Fire 7 Kids tablet
    $55 $110 Save $55

    The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is one of the best-selling tablets for children. It comes with a 7-inch display, rugged and plastic shell, ad-free videos, books, and 16GB of storage to store children's apps. It's available in three color options, and it's great for children aged 3-7.

    $55 at Amazon
  • pbi-amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-tablet
    Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
    $75 $150 Save $75

    The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, two different colors, or two different styles in the form of Mickey Mouse and Disney Princesses. It's perfect for children aged 3-7, and it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee.

    $75 at Amazon
  • pbi-Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (11th Gen, 2023)
    Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)
    $125 $190 Save $65

    The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 25% faster than its predecessor, and it has a longer battery life and improved camera sensors on the front and back. It has a bright and colorful 10.1-inch display, and it's available in three unique colors.

    $125 at Amazon
  • pbi-amazon-fire-max-11-photo2
    Amazon Fire Max 11
    $150 $230 Save $80

    The Amazon Fire Max 11 comes with a large 11-inch display with small bezels around the sides. It's powered by an Octa-core MediaTek chipset with 4GB of memory, and it has expandable storage to store your favorite apps and movies. It's a great large-screen tablet at an affordable price.

    $150 at Amazon

Chromebook Deals

Companies like Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung are offering up to $171 off of their Chromebook laptops, which are all excellent for consuming media, getting work done, or studying. They’re lightweight, inexpensive, and offer a versatile experience for various activities.

  • pbi-lenovo-chromebook-duet-5
    Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
    $329 $500 Save $171

    The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook comes with a 13.3-inch OLED 1920 x 1080 display. It's an excellent all-rounder, and it's a compact and portable tablet that can easily turn into an all-in-one with the magnetic, detachable keyboard.

    $400 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy
  • pbi-lenovo-chromebook-vibe-cx55-flip
    Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55
    $590 $700 Save $110

    The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 is a powerful Chromebook, and it's powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, and it's capable of playing games, and doing more demanding tasks.

    $590 at Amazon
  • pbi-samsung-galaxy-chromebook-2
    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
    $555 $700 Save $145

    The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the most potent Chromebooks. It features an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor, a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display, and enough storage space for basic tasks and schoolwork.

    $555 at Amazon $590 at Best Buy
  • pbi-acer-chromebook-spin-311
    Acer Chromebook Spin 311
    $168 $290 Save $122

    The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a great budget laptop, It's excellent for children and it's ultra-portable thanks to its small and compact design. It can last a full day on a single charge, and it's powerful enough to browse the web and run light workloads without a problem.

    $168 at Amazon
  • pbi-ASUS Chromebook C424
    ASUS Chromebook C424
    $180 $250 Save $70

    The ASUS Chromebook C424 is powered by the Intel Dual Core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's ideal for light workloads, studying, and watching movies. It's a great budget laptop for those looking for something light and portable with a 14-inch 180-degree FHD display.

    $180 at Amazon