Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be less than a week away, but companies are already having flash sales and Black Friday special promotions across various online and offline retailers. If you’re looking to pick up or upgrade to a new tablet, eReader, or a Chromebook tablet or laptop, now is the time to treat yourself and your loved ones.

We’ve collected some of the best deals from Amazon and Best Buy that let you save up to $300 on select tablets, including some of the best devices from Apple, Google and Samsung.

When is Black Friday in 2023?

Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest tablets, eReaders and Chromebook laptops, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and others are already offering discounts on thousands of different items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.

If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.

Best Black Friday Deals on Tablets, e-Readers & Chromebooks

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

iPad Deals

Apple has discounted several of its latest and existing iPads on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you as much as $100 on select devices. The 9th Generation iPad is $80 off, and it’s only $249 for the base model. The iPad 10th Gen. is $100 off, while the even more appealing iPad Air 5th Gen is also $100 off, now available for just $500. The Air is the best tablet for those looking to get work done, use multiple apps simultaneously, and those who want an excellent-quality display for watching movies. There are also deals on the iPad mini and the iPad Pro models, so make sure you take a look for the best deals.