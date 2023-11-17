Quick Links
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be less than a week away, but companies are already having flash sales and Black Friday special promotions across various online and offline retailers. If you’re looking to pick up or upgrade to a new tablet, eReader, or a Chromebook tablet or laptop, now is the time to treat yourself and your loved ones.
We’ve collected some of the best deals from Amazon and Best Buy that let you save up to $300 on select tablets, including some of the best devices from Apple, Google and Samsung.
You might also be interested in other Black Friday Deals:
iPad 9th Generation
iPad 10th Generation
iPad Air (5th Generation)
iPad Mini (6th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Amazon Fire 7 (2022)
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Kindle Kids
Fire 7 Kids tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)
Amazon Fire Max 11
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55
ASUS Chromebook C424
When is Black Friday in 2023?
Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest tablets, eReaders and Chromebook laptops, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and others are already offering discounts on thousands of different items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.
If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.
Best Black Friday Deals on Tablets, e-Readers & Chromebooks
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
iPad Deals
Apple has discounted several of its latest and existing iPads on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you as much as $100 on select devices. The 9th Generation iPad is $80 off, and it’s only $249 for the base model. The iPad 10th Gen. is $100 off, while the even more appealing iPad Air 5th Gen is also $100 off, now available for just $500. The Air is the best tablet for those looking to get work done, use multiple apps simultaneously, and those who want an excellent-quality display for watching movies. There are also deals on the iPad mini and the iPad Pro models, so make sure you take a look for the best deals.
-
iPad 9th Generation$249 $329 Save $80
The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.
-
iPad 10th Generation$349 $449 Save $100
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
-
iPad Air (5th Generation)$500 $600 Save $100
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
-
iPad Mini (6th generation)$400 $500 Save $100
The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor.
-
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)$749 $799 Save $50
Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
-
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)$849 $899 Save $50
Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Deals
Samsung is offering up to $300 off on select devices, including last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. It’s a fantastic device with plenty of power, and a beautiful display and large battery. It’s ideal for those who want to draw, sketch, multitask, and get some work done. It has a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, making it perfect for consuming media too. There are various other deals on higher-end, more recent, and budget-friendly tablets, saving you hundreds of dollars.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE$400 $450 Save $50
Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the latest affordable tablet offering from Samsung. It features a big 10.9-inch 90Hz display along with an IP68 durable body. With an 8,000 mAh battery, it's designed for all-day use, and is complemented by 12MP front and 8MP rear cameras.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+$550 $600 Save $50
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the more premium of the two Tab S9 FE tablets. It features a bigger 12.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Samsung's OneUI, running on top of Android 13, and comes with an S Pen in the box. It features a dual-8MP camera setup on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9$757 $800 Save $43
Featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 8400 mAh battery, the Tab S9 delivers a powerful performance in a sleek design.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra$1200 $1320 Save $120
Equipped with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 11200 mAh battery, the Tab S9 Ultra stands out as the flagship model for the best performance and productivity.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$150 $230 Save $80
The Galaxy Tab A8 is an inexpensive tablet, excellent for multitasking, conference calls with friends or family, and media consumption. It comes with a large 10.5-inch display, and the battery can last a full day on a single charge, depending on the usage.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE$373 $523 Save $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent option for those who want a new Android tablet with a large display and a very budget-friendly price tag.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8$500 $700 Save $200
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus$600 $900 Save $300
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus arrives with with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, 128GB storage space, an ultra-wide camera that will let you capture video at 4K, a long-lasting battery, WiFi 6E support, an S Pen included in the box, which means you also get stylus support, and more.
-
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra$637 $835 Save $198
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest in the new series, and it has a better battery life, and 14.6-inch display that's excellent for watching movies, playing games, multitasking, taking conference calls, studying, and just about anything you can think of. The Tab S8 Ultra is a true powerhouse, and it's one of the best tablets on the market today.
Google Pixel Tablet Deals
The Google Pixel Tablet is $100 off, and it’s now available for just $399. It comes with a speaker dock, and it lets you seamlessly use the device as if it were a Nest Hub. Naturally, it has all of the smart home integrations built-in, and it also acts as an excellent tablet for when you want to pick it up and use it for browsing, watching movies, or playing some games.
Google Pixel Tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience.
e-Readers & Amazon Tablet Deals
Amazon isn’t offering mind-blowing deals on its tablets, and we haven’t yet found any enticing deals on eReaders, but fear not, we’ll be updating this post in the coming days and weeks. As it stands, Amazon is offering up to $75 on its Fire tablets, as well as $110 off its Kindle Scribe eReader.
-
Amazon Fire 7 (2022)$40 $60 Save $20
Amazon Fire 7 (2022) comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. It features a 30% faster quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, which is double compared to Fire 7 (9th generation). Check out all the deals on the Fire 7 tablet down below.
-
Amazon Fire HD 8$60 $100 Save $40
Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 edition features an all-new hexa-core CPU that is up to 30% faster than the previous gen. It comes with a strengthened aluminosilicate glass that Amazon claims is twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
-
Amazon Kindle Scribe$240 $340 Save $100
It is not only an e-reader, but you can also take notes, draw and annotate on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi front-lit display and comes with the Kindle Scribe pen in the box.
-
Kindle Kids$100 $120 Save $20
The Kindle tablet comes with a backlight, and it lets you store hundreds of your favorite books, novels, and comics on the device that can last for weeks on a single charge. You can purchase books directly from the Kindle app, or you can upload your own library. It's one of the best eReaders on the market today.
-
Fire 7 Kids tablet$55 $110 Save $55
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet is one of the best-selling tablets for children. It comes with a 7-inch display, rugged and plastic shell, ad-free videos, books, and 16GB of storage to store children's apps. It's available in three color options, and it's great for children aged 3-7.
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition$75 $150 Save $75
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage, two different colors, or two different styles in the form of Mickey Mouse and Disney Princesses. It's perfect for children aged 3-7, and it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee.
-
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)$125 $190 Save $65
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 25% faster than its predecessor, and it has a longer battery life and improved camera sensors on the front and back. It has a bright and colorful 10.1-inch display, and it's available in three unique colors.
-
Amazon Fire Max 11$150 $230 Save $80
The Amazon Fire Max 11 comes with a large 11-inch display with small bezels around the sides. It's powered by an Octa-core MediaTek chipset with 4GB of memory, and it has expandable storage to store your favorite apps and movies. It's a great large-screen tablet at an affordable price.
Chromebook Deals
Companies like Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung are offering up to $171 off of their Chromebook laptops, which are all excellent for consuming media, getting work done, or studying. They’re lightweight, inexpensive, and offer a versatile experience for various activities.
-
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5$329 $500 Save $171
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook comes with a 13.3-inch OLED 1920 x 1080 display. It's an excellent all-rounder, and it's a compact and portable tablet that can easily turn into an all-in-one with the magnetic, detachable keyboard.
-
Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55$590 $700 Save $110
The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 is a powerful Chromebook, and it's powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, and it's capable of playing games, and doing more demanding tasks.
-
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2$555 $700 Save $145
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the most potent Chromebooks. It features an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor, a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display, and enough storage space for basic tasks and schoolwork.
-
Acer Chromebook Spin 311$168 $290 Save $122
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a great budget laptop, It's excellent for children and it's ultra-portable thanks to its small and compact design. It can last a full day on a single charge, and it's powerful enough to browse the web and run light workloads without a problem.
-
ASUS Chromebook C424$180 $250 Save $70
The ASUS Chromebook C424 is powered by the Intel Dual Core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's ideal for light workloads, studying, and watching movies. It's a great budget laptop for those looking for something light and portable with a 14-inch 180-degree FHD display.