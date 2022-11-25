Check out the best Black Friday deals right here which will get you incredible savings on some of the best streaming devices and sticks on the market

Black Friday is here, and here at Pocketnow, we're working round the clock to bring the best deals to you. In the last few days, we have gathered some of the best deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and more. In this edition, we're going to cover the best Black Friday deals on streaming devices and sticks on the market, so you can score the best savings during this crazy sales event.

From Apple TV to Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick devices, you will find the best deals on all the streaming devices down below. Also, we took the time to separate deals according to the brand, so you can see what you’re looking for without spending too much time scrolling down. We'll be regularly updating this and other amazing deals roundups soon so you can find all the best deals from Black Friday.

Apple TV

Even though Apple TVs are some of the most expensive streaming devices in the market, they deliver the best performance and streaming quality. Apple ecosystem integration, extensive third-party app support, and the ability to adjust TV colors using the iPhone are some of the features that make Apple TV the best streaming device out there.

This Black Friday, Apple TV 4K (2021) is available for quite a cheaper price as Amazon has dropped the 32GB model to just $79.99. It is, however, currently out of stock but it should be back soon, so keep checking. Unfortunately, you won't get steep discounts if you want the new Apple TV 4K. Currently, Amazon is selling the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $125, down from $129.00, and the 128GB Ethernet + Wi-Fi model is $5 off as well.

In case you're confused between the two models and cannot decide which one you should buy, we have an excellent guide comparing the latest Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) vs Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation).

Apple TV 4K 64GB Model $99 $199 Save $100 Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available. View at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022) $124 $129 Save $5 Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) is the latest streaming box from Apple. It's now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, and it can even play Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. View at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are some of the most popular streaming devices on the market, and the company is offering exciting deals on Black Friday. The best deal is available on the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, which is available at a 50 percent discount right now, bringing its price down to just $25.

But, if you're looking for the best Fire TV Stick experience, then you should go for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which carries future-proof features such as Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision support, a new Alexa remote, and more. It is also available at 36 percent off right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) $35 $55 Save $20 Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max features Wi-Fi 6, Alexa, a new remote, and much more. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. At $35, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get. View at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 The Fire TV Stick 4K supports cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, and it's one of the most affordable 4K streaming devices you can get your hands on. It has a powerful chip that enables you to use your favorite apps and streaming services in the highest possible setting. View at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. View at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s best streaming stick option for those looking to watch their favorite content on a budget. You will only be able to watch content at HD resolution, but that’s still pretty good if you need to save some cash. View at Amazon

Google Chromecast

Both Chromecast with Google TV (4K streaming) and Chromecast with Google TV (HD) are available at attractive prices this Black Friday. You can grab up to 20 percent off on the 4K model, while the HD model, which comes (mostly) with the same features as the 4K version, is available at 33 percent off.

Chromecast with Google TV $40 $50 Save $10 Make your TV smarter with a new Chromecast with Google TV that comes with a dongle, power adapter, and remote control to help you watch your favorite content on that old TV. View at Amazon

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers a premium streaming experience on a budget. While its resolution is capped at 1080p HD, it offers the same Google TV user experience as the expensive model. It also has Google Assistant built-in. View at Best Buy

Roku