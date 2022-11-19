Early Black Friday deals will get you incredible savings on some of the best smartwatches and headphones on the market

The final piece of the puzzle is here, as we have also added a new selection of Black Friday deals focused on the best smartwatches, headphones, headsets, and more to help you score the best savings during this crazy sales event. In addition, you will find great deals on Apple’s latest smartwatches and many options from Samsung, Garmin, and more.

You will also be able to get cool savings on some of the best wireless headphones. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of over-ear design or if you’re more into the smaller form factor, as you will find options from Sony, Apple, Bose, Jabra, and more. And remember to check out our previous Best Black Friday Deals selections, where you will find tons of amazing smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more on sale.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 2 $229 $249 Save $20 The new affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation. $229 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 $349 $399 Save $50 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra $739 $799 Save $60 The latest edition in the Apple Watch lineup is the Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with body temperature sensors, LTE, and GPS, a new large 49mm size, a more durable design, and the longest battery life in an Apple Watch to date. $739 at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7 $600 $700 Save $100 The Garmin fenix 7 is the base model of Garmin's latest Fenix 7 series. It arrives with standard fiber-reinforced polymer, a long-lasting battery life that will keep it going for up to 289 hours, a rugged design that makes it perfect for outdoor activities, and all the features we love from Garmin smartwatches. $600 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 $186 $350 Save $164 The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is an amazing option for those interested in a healthy lifestyle with tons of exercise included, as it comes with performance monitoring features, such as VO2 max, recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effects, training load, and more to help you monitor your progress. $186 at Amazon

Garmin Venu $190 $350 Save $160 Garmin’s Venu GPS smartwatch arrives with a bright touchscreen display, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, Pulse Ox Sensor, monitoring features to keep track of your breathing, stress, menstrual cycle, sleep, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and more. $190 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct $160 $250 Save $90 The Garmin Instinct is an excellent alternative for those looking for a tough watch compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Plus, its advanced health monitors are a great tool for those users who love to track their progress in various activities. $160 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq $120 $200 Save $80 The Garmin Venu Sq has a color display with always-on mode, and gives it a smartwatch vibe too. It can help you track fitness metrics such as heart rate, respiration, hydration, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle to name a few. It comes with over 20 preloaded sports apps for activities such as running, cycling, and swimming among others. Plus, you get support for contactless payments as well. $120 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $399 $450 Save $51 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a host of new features and a design that's geared to the rugged lifestyle and is worth considering for your outdoor activities. $399 at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $299 $380 Save $81 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the device for those looking to own a traditional-looking timepiece that does more than meets the eye. It's one of the best smartwatches for Android users. $299 at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 $170 $280 Save $110 Galaxy Watch 4 is the device to pick if you're looking for a fitness-centric smartwatch that doesn't hurt your wallet. $170 at Amazon

Headphones