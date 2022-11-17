Quick Links
Indeed, we are a few days away from Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of all the deals now available thanks to this amazing sales event.
Early Black Friday deals are here, and there are tons of options for you. But we have decided to take the time and find the best deals for you on some of the best devices on the market. So keep scrolling and see if there’s anything you want or need to upgrade or take care of your current device.
We have divided deals into a few sections so you can better navigate the swarm of steals coming your way, so check between smartphones, chargers, cases, screen protectors, and more. And while you are at it, you can also stay tuned as we will update this and other amazing deals roundups where you will find Black Friday’s hottest offers and more.
Smartphones
We start this fantastic deal collection with some of the best and hottest smartphones you can get on sale. You will find options from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more. So dig in and see if there’s something perfect for your needs and budget. And remember, we will update this list with more and better options as they become available, so stay tuned.
Google Pixel 7$499 $599 Save $100
The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.
Google Pixel 7 Pro$749 $899 Save $150
The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors.
Google Pixel 6$481 $699 Save $218
The Google Pixel 6 is the more compact and affordable variant from the new flagship series. It features most of the same features and comes with the same primary and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6 Pro.
Google Pixel 6 Pro$647 $899 Save $252
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics.
Google Pixel 6a$299 $449 Save $150
If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
Samsung Galaxy S22$299 $449 Save $150
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus$900 $1050 Save $150
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$981 $1200 Save $219
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE$577 $700 Save $123
The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4$620 $1920 Save $1300
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4$360 $1050 Save $690
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3$1200 $1800 Save $600
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best and coolest foldable phones on the market. It features a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, stunning specs, stylus support, and other great features.
OnePlus 9 Pro$399 $599 Save $200
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the alternative to consider if you're looking for more storage on your smartphone. A lot of its hardware is similar to the new OnePlus 10 Pro and will provide a smooth user experience. Its camera system uses the first-generation Hasselblad camera, and the device comes with a battery that will allow for a full day of use.
OnePlus 9$299 $599 Save $300
The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to have in 2022. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a potent 48MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup.
OnePlus 10 Pro$549 $799 Save $250
OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.
OnePlus 10T$599 $649 Save $50
OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from the OnePlus. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and it has up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 4800 mAh battery and supports up to 150W fast wired charging.
OnePlus Nord N20 5G$229 $299 Save $70
The new OnePlus Nord N20 5G is now available for purchase, and it's one of the best and most affordable devices for those who want a great device without having to break the bank.
Motorola Razr (2022)$700 $1400 Save $700
Motorola's new Razr (2022) foldable smartphone features a bigger screen and improved internals compared to the previous generation. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
Moto G 5G$250 $400 Save $150
This 5G device from Motorola offers a big display, and a versatile camera setup alongside offering 5G.
Moto Edge Plus 2022$600 $1000 Save $400
Motorola’s 2022 version of the Moto Edge+ comes with a massive 4,800mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 processor, and a high-res 50MP camera, and other cool features.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022$300 $500 Save $200
The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is one of the best mid-rangers on the market that support and come with a built-in stylus. It lets you take notes, draw, and do sketches. It's perfect for signing documents, and noting down all of the important information at school or work. It also costs less than half of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it an easy recommendation.
Sony Xperia Pro-I$1098 $1798 Save $700
The Xperia PRO-I 5G is one of Sony’s latest smartphones, and it is a great option for users who want to have an excellent camera on their mobile devices.
sony xperia 1 iii$898 $1298 Save $400
The Sony Xperia 1 III is a great device for those Sony fans who want a great device with flagship features, including a fantastic display and an excellent camera.
Sony Xperia PRO 5G$1998 $2498 Save $500
The Sony Xperia PRO comes packed with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a large 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, and a triple camera setup with three potent 12MP shooters.
Sony Xperia 5 III$698 $998 Save $300
Sony's new Xperia 5 III smartphone is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike.
Chargers
There are tons of cool deals available for those looking to get a new smartphone charger, but we have selected a few that will get the job done for less.
DiHines USB C Charger-25W Fast Wall Charger$13 $14 Save $1
DiHines USB C Charger-25W Fast Wall Charger is compatible with any of the latest Android flagships, and it's also potent enough to get some of your Apple devices charged.
Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger$25 $30 Save $5
Samsung's 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger is one of the best option you can choose for your Samsung Galaxy devices, as it is compatible with the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other great Android phones.
Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad$28 $40 Save $12
Enjoy a wireles charging experience with Samsung's Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad, which will deliver 9W charging speeds to your Qi enabled devices. It may not be as fast as wired charging, but it's quite convenient if you don't want to deal with cables.
Remember to come back every once in a while to see more and better deals added to this fantastic selection of the best Black Friday deals.