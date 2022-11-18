Early Black Friday deals will vet you insane savings on a vast selection of products from Samsung, Sony, and more

Quick Links Smart TVs Speakers

We have fantastic news for anyone interested in picking up a new smart TV, display, speaker, or anything else to take your media experiences to new levels. Early Black Friday deals are here, and they arrive with insane savings on some of the best and hottest products around. You will find great devices from big names, including Samsung, Bose, JBL, LG, Amazon’s Echo smart products, and more.

Remember that you can also check out the latest and best savings available on some of the latest smartphones and tablets, which have been recently updated, so check them out to see if you are planning to upgrade your current devices. Also, we took the time to separate deals according to their departments, so you can see what you’re looking for without spending too much time scrolling down. In addition, you will find smart TVs, speakers, projectors, and more, so see if there’s anything that catches your fancy.

Smart TVs

Remember that smart TVs usually arrive with different screen sizes, so we only included the best option for those interested in saving big bucks. Of course, you can also check out larger or smaller display sizes, but remember that this will also affect your savings and, most importantly, what you have to pay.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $550 $800 Save $250 Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV features an amazing display, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, and hands-free Alexa voice control to help you watch your favorite content without making an effort. $550 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K TV $250 $470 Save $220 Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features a 4K LED display with support for HDR 10 and other great features, making it perfect for everyday entertainment. $250 at Amazon

VIZIO MQX Series $579 $630 Save $51 VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. $579 at Amazon

VIZIO M7 70-inch 4K QLED TV $798 $1100 Save $302 VIZIO MQ7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision Bright Picture to deliver more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, brightness, Quantum Color tech, and an IQ Active Processor for superior picture processing. $798 at Amazon

VIZIOMQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $300 $350 Save $50 VIZIO’s MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV arrives with Dolby Vision, WiFi 6E support, AMD FreeSync, and Alexa compatibility, and it is a fantastic option for those interested in getting excellent image quality on a budget since its Quantum Color QLED display will deliver fantastic contrast and brightness, and other great features. $300 at Amazon

Sony X85K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV $798 $1200 Save $402 Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series LED Smart Google TV features Dolby Vision, HDR, and native 120Hz refresh rates, a 4K HDR Processor X1 to deliver a smooth and clear picture, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. $798 at Amazon

Sony A90J Bravia 83-inch 4K OLED TV $4798 $6000 Save $1202 Sony’s A90J TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa compatibility is one of the best smart TVs you can get, as it comes with a cognitive processor XR, which delivers revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. $4798 at Amazon

Sony X85J 50 Inch TV $698 $850 Save $152 Sony’s X85J 50 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV features 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, HDR, Alexa compatibility, and a 4K HDR processor X1 to deliver a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

$698 at Amazon

Samsung Class The Frame Smart TV $998 $1498 Save $500 Samsung’s QLED 4K LS03B Series ‘The Frame’ Quantum HDR smart TV comes with an amazing anti-reflection matte display screen that will get you up to 120Hz refresh rates, great color volume with Quantum Dot technology, and it also works with the best and most popular digital assistants available today. $998 at Amazon

Samsung QLED Q80B Series Smart TV $898 $1198 Save $300 Samsung’s QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV comes with Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Built-in, which means you can play your games on this amazing smart TV without the need for a gaming console, and the best part is that you get the first three months for free. $898 at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series $448 $500 Save $52 Samsung’s Samsung 55-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series HDR Smart TV comes with 3 HDMI Ports, Motion Xcelerator, Tap View, PC on TV, Q Symphony, Alexa built-in and it’s one of the best options for anyone looking for a new smart TV.

$448 at Amazon

Samsung’s QLED Q60B Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV $548 $648 Save $100 Samsung’s QLED Q60B Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV arrives with Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Built-in, which means you can play your games on this amazing smart TV without the need for a gaming console, a Quantum Processor Lite that will upscale your favorite content to 4K and other cool features. $548 at Amazon

Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series smart TV $3498 $5498 Save $2000 Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series smart TV has an impressive anti-glare Mini LED display with support for HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound+ to deliver an outstanding media experience, and it also comes with Alexa built-in, which means you can use it to control your smart devices. $3498 at Amazon

Samsung Q60A 85-inch 4K QLED TV $398 $498 Save $100 Samsung’s QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in is another amazing option for those looking to get a great smart TV on a budget. It will provide amazing color volume with Quantum Dot technology, and Quantum HDR for even better color accuracy.

$398 at Amazon

Source: Pocketnow Video

Speakers

Of course, you can't have a fantastic media experience if you don't have impressive audio, and we have a bunch of hot options for you to check out. We include regular speakers, Bluetooth speakers, smart speakers, and more, so you will have more than enough options to choose from.