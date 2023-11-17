Quick Links
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and you might be interested in upgrading or picking up some new smart speakers and new streaming devices. If you’re after a new set of speakers or streaming sticks, you’re in luck! Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers already have steep discounts on many products, including on Amazon Fire TV sticks, Echo speakers, Google Chromecast, Google Nest speakers, and more.
We’ve collected some of the best deals from Amazon and Best Buy that let you save up to $300 on select devices, including streaming devices, smart speakers, and smart TVs equipped with some of these smart platforms, such as Roku, Google TV and Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD)
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
Amazon Fire TV 75"
Echo Studio
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
Amazon Echo Pop
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023)
Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2023)
Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022)
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
Google Nest Mini
Google Nest Hub
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Express 4K+
Roku Ultra
Roku Express
Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
When is Black Friday in 2023?
Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest streaming devices, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and others are already offering discounts on hundreds of items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.
If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.
Best Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices & Smart Speakers
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
Amazon Fire TV & Echo Speaker Deals
Amazon usually offers the biggest savings on its streaming devices, Fire TV-compatible smart TVs, and smart speakers, and it's the same this time around. The company is offering up to $30 off its streaming devices, making the Fire TV Stick 4K an appealing package for just $25. The 2023 edition comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a more stable and faster connection, and it supports most 4K formats for a more immersive experience. We’ve also hand-picked a few Fire TV-compatible smart TVs that had large discounts, saving you over $220 on these devices.
When it comes to smart speakers, Amazon is offering up to $45 off its Echo Studio, $27 on the Echo Dot, $25 on the Echo Dot with Clock, and $22 on the Echo Pop. These smart speakers are unlikely to get any lower, so make sure you grab them while the offers are active!
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023)$25 $50 Save $25
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is up to 25% more powerful than the first generation, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a faster streaming experience. It has 2GB of memory, and it provides crisp and immersive 4K content.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)$40 $60 Save $20
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is more powerful than its predecessor, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6E for a faster and more reliable streaming experience. It has double the storage of the previous generation, and it supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ content.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100 $120 Save $20
The new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features DTS Virtual:X that delivers three-dimensional virtual audio with two 20W speakers. The Fire TV Soundbar works with all Fire TV devices, including sticks and smart TVs.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD)$20 $40 Save $20
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control, which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
Fire TV Stick Lite$16 $30 Save $14
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best streaming devices, especially if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription and are on a budget. The device offers excellent HD-quality movies and a fast processor to provide reliable and stable speeds.
Fire TV Cube$110 $140 Save $30
Amazon’s most potent streaming device, thanks to its Hexa-core processor. It comes with a built-in speaker, so you can ask it directly to stream your favorite content without picking up your Alexa Voice Remote, and you can also use it even if your TV is off.
Amazon Fire TV 2-Series$180 $250 Save $70
The Amazon Fire TV 2-series come in two sizes, 32 and 40 inches. The smart TVs have 1080p FHD resolution and support HR10, HLC, and Dolby Digital Audio for a more enhanced and immersive experience.
Amazon Fire TV 75"$880 $1100 Save $220
The Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED is a top-of-the-line television that features a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) for stunning visuals. With advanced HDR technology, scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color, and the built-in sensor automatically optimizes the brightness for the lighting in your room. It has hands-free TV with Alexa, you can build your ultimate home theater and connect all your devices with the 4 HDMI inputs and HDMI eARC.
Echo Studio$155 $200 Save $45
The Amazon Echo Studio is equipped with five speakers to produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. It's the best Echo-branded smart speaker and it supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for a more immersive and enhanced experience.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)$23 $50 Save $27
The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor.
Amazon Echo Pop$18 $40 Save $22
The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock$35 $60 Save $25
The new Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation comes with an all-new audio experience, a new LED display that shows you the weather, song titles, and more when you ask, and a temperature sensor.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids$28 $60 Save $32
Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is a smart speaker built for kids. It comes with one year of AMAZON KIDS+ that is designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. It also gives kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023)$40 $90 Save $50
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter smart home devices.
-
Amazon redesigned the Echo Show 5 Kids smart speaker, which now provides more kid-friendly jokes, homework help, explicit lyrics filtering, and a new colorful space-themed design. Parents and guardians have access to a free suite of parental controls through the Parent Dashboard, where they can adjust age settings, review activities, change bedtime limits, and more.
Amazon Echo Show 10$160 $250 Save $90
The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) comes with a 10-inch HD smart display and Alexa built-in. The smart display has a 13MP camera that has an auto-framing motion sensor, always keeping you in frame. It's ideal for making calls, watching movies, and listening to music alongside controlling smart home devices.
AppleTV
At the time of writing, Apple appears to offer a modest discount of $6 on the latest Apple TV 4K streaming device. It’s a small discount, and while it’s still money off, we’d recommend you wait until Black Friday to see if it receives a bigger cut. Apple isn't offering any discounts on its HomePod mini or HomePod smart speakers.
Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022)
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) is the latest streaming box from Apple. It's now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, and it can even play Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Google Chromecast & Speaker Deals
Whether you’re looking for a way to smarten up your existing TV, additional streaming services, or just a smart speaker, Google’s got you covered. The Chromecast 4K and HD models are $12 and $10 off, respectively, enabling you to save a decent amount on some of the best and fastest streaming devices. The company is also offering great discounts on the Google Nest Mini, and up to $50 off the Nest Hub 2nd Gen, and $100 off on the Nest Hub Max.
Chromecast with Google TV$38 $50 Save $12
Make your TV smarter with a new Chromecast with Google TV that comes with a dongle, power adapter, and remote control to help you watch your favorite content on that old TV.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)$20 $30 Save $10
Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers a premium streaming experience on a budget. While its resolution is capped at 1080p HD, it offers the same Google TV user experience as the expensive model. It also has Google Assistant built-in.
Google Nest Mini$38 $50 Save $12
Make your home smarter with the Google Nest Mini that is currently receiving a very attractive discount at Adorama. It features great sound quality, built-in Google Assistant, and more.
Google Nest Hub$50 $100 Save $50
Google's latest Nest Hub (2nd Gen) features a 7-inch display making it a perfect device for your bedside table. It also comes with many features such as a smart home hub, the ability to make calls, track sleep, ad support for entertainment apps. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
Google Nest Hub Max$130 $230 Save $100
The Google Nest Hub Max comes with a 10-inch touchscreen, built-in Google Assistant, and other great features. It's excellent for making calls, listening to music, and keeping you connected.
Roku Device Deals
Roku is another big name in the streaming field, and the company is offering up to $20 off right now on select devices. You can save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is excellent for watching content on the big screen. It supports HDR10/10+, Dolby Vision at up to 60fps, and all of your streaming services. You can also save $15 on the Roku Express 4K, and $8 on the Roku Ultra, which has even more controls and power. We’ve also selected the Hisense R6 4K Smart TV with Roku TV as it has the platform built-in, and it offers an excellent value, saving you more than $300.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$30 $50 Save $20
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an excellent streaming device. It supports up to 4K HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision content at up to 60fps, and it has an HDMI 2.0b port and fast network connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.
Roku Express 4K+$25 $40 Save $15
Get more from your TV, as the latest Roku products will help you stream your favorite content to your TV, and the best part is that you will also get support for the latest HD, 4K, and HDR content available.
Roku Ultra$97 $105 Save $8
Roku Ultra is the complete streaming device. It features a powerful processor, best-in-class Wi-Fi, support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, Voice Remote Pro, hands-free control, lost remote finder, and many more features.
Roku Express$28 $30 Save $2
The Roku Express is an excellent streaming device on a budget, and it offers an intuitive Roku TV interface, an excellent selection of applications, and an affordable price. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby ATMOS through HDMI, DTS Surround Sound, and consumes very little power.
Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV$390 $692 Save $302
The Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV supports the latest streaming apps, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Studio Sound, and other great features to help you enjoy your favorite content.