Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and you might be interested in upgrading or picking up some new smart speakers and new streaming devices. If you’re after a new set of speakers or streaming sticks, you’re in luck! Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers already have steep discounts on many products, including on Amazon Fire TV sticks, Echo speakers, Google Chromecast, Google Nest speakers, and more.

We’ve collected some of the best deals from Amazon and Best Buy that let you save up to $300 on select devices, including streaming devices, smart speakers, and smart TVs equipped with some of these smart platforms, such as Roku, Google TV and Fire TV.

When is Black Friday in 2023?

Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest streaming devices, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and others are already offering discounts on hundreds of items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.

If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.

Amazon Fire TV & Echo Speaker Deals

Amazon usually offers the biggest savings on its streaming devices, Fire TV-compatible smart TVs, and smart speakers, and it's the same this time around. The company is offering up to $30 off its streaming devices, making the Fire TV Stick 4K an appealing package for just $25. The 2023 edition comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a more stable and faster connection, and it supports most 4K formats for a more immersive experience. We’ve also hand-picked a few Fire TV-compatible smart TVs that had large discounts, saving you over $220 on these devices.

When it comes to smart speakers, Amazon is offering up to $45 off its Echo Studio, $27 on the Echo Dot, $25 on the Echo Dot with Clock, and $22 on the Echo Pop. These smart speakers are unlikely to get any lower, so make sure you grab them while the offers are active!