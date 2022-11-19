Take advantage of the latest deals available on laptops, monitors, and more thanks to early Black Friday steals

Laptops

M2 MacBook Air $1049 $1199 Save $150 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $1049 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air $800 $999 Save $199 Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. $800 at Amazon

14-inch MacBook Pro $1600 $1999 Save $399 The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition. $1600 at Amazon

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch $2000 $2499 Save $499 Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is one of the best and most powerful MacBook Pro options available for Mac users. It comes packed with tons of power, which can go all the way up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage space, and a potent processor with up to 10-core CPI and a 32-core GPU. $2000 at Amazon

MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip $1149 $1299 Save $150 The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. $1149 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) $1149 $1229 Save $80 Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a fantastic option for those looking to get a more affordable MacBook Pro. It features Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage space. $1149 at Amazon

HP Pavilion 360 14 $555 $780 Save $225 The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop comes powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a very eye-catching design. $555 at Amazon

2020 HP 15 $444 $660 Save $216 HP’s 15 Laptop comes packed with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood, making it a perfect laptop for those who want enough power to complete everyday tasks without an issue. You also get a large 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, HP Fast Charge, and a lightweight design. $444 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i $530 $650 Save $120 The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Essential Laptop comes with all the essentials, as it packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 17.3-inch FHD display, and other nice features. It is also great for those who love to travel light, as it weighs only 4.84 lbs, and its slim design helps you place it anywhere you want. $530 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $549 $800 Save $251 The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the most potent Chromebooks. It features an Intel Core i3 2.1GHz processor, a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display, and enough storage space for basic tasks and schoolwork. $549 at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $168 $320 Save $152 Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 3 is a small and portable laptop that comes packed with an 11.6-inch HD IPS display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and long-lasting battery life. Just remember that this is not a Windows laptop, even though it looks like one.

$168 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 $297 $330 Save $33 The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 is an amazing option for those younger spirits who want a convertible laptop that can double up as a tablet. This cool-looking laptop arrives with a 12-inch HD NanoEdge Display, a MediaTek 8183 processor, an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM. $297 at Amazon

Monitors

