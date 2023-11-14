If you’re looking for some early holiday deals, you might be in luck. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and many retailers have already started promoting their items, discounting popular devices, and introducing special bundles. You don’t have to wait too long. Black Friday kicks off on November 24, and we’ve already found massive discounts at select retailers where you can save hundreds of dollars.
Apple Black Friday Deals are likely to continue, and while some deals might be more tempting and even lower during the main day, you might be able to snag an item or two at some of their lowest prices, saving your hard-earned cash for other items.
-
iPad 10th Generation
-
iPad Air (5th Generation)Apply Coupon to get $59.01 off!
-
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)
-
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen
-
Apple AirPods 3
-
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
-
Apple AirPods Max
-
Apple Watch Series 9
-
Apple Watch SE 2
-
MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023
-
MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
-
Mac mini with M2Apply Coupon to get $49.01 off!
When is Black Friday in 2023?
Black Friday, the day itself, will be on November 24, 2023. However, many retailers, companies, and retailers are already showing their best and latest deals on the latest Apple products, and some are better than others, so it’s worth checking multiple places for the same products. Large retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and others are already offering discounts on hundreds of items, and we can expect both the deals and the number of companies to join in the coming days leading up to Black Friday.
If you happen to miss this year’s Black Friday event, you’ll be able to catch even more deals on Cyber Monday, which will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023. Keep in mind that Cyber Monday might not have the same deals, or the same low discounts as Black Friday, so we encourage you to try to shop as early as you can to take advantage of unmissable deals and bundles.
Where are the best Black Friday Apple deals going to be?
Several of the biggest offline and online retailers are going to be offering various incentives, deals, and promotions during Black Friday. Some of these chains include the most well-known players in the industry, including B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, eBay, and many more.
It’s worth noting that Apple doesn’t usually take part in the Black Friday sales the same way most other companies do. It does, however, offer gift cards as part of their promotion. These are usually given for specific products, and can be redeemed at Apple.com, and at select stores when purchasing other Apple products, services, or items in the App Store.
What Black Friday Apple Deals do we expect to see?
We’re expecting Apple to discount some of its latest products, but primarily focus on older devices, such as the iPhone 14 and 13 series, the iPad 9th and 10th Generation, iPad Air 5th Gen, and some of its latest earbuds and headphones such as the AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, and AirPods Max.
Apple usually offers anywhere from $10 to $300 deals on its most expensive and most popular devices, and we’re expecting a similar fashion at retailers such as Amazon. Other retailers, such as Best Buy, Walmart, and others, might offer similar or the same deals to price-match competitors.
Carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile will likely offer additional plans, bundles, and other great savings, as well as special trade-in prices to help you save, and we’ll be looking out for deals as well.
As it stands, there are a few dozen unmissable deals already live on Amazon, and we’ve listed some of the best ones down below.
Best early Black Friday Apple Deals
Disclaimer
Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!
iPhone Deals
We haven't found any deals on the latest iPhones yet, but carriers are offering excellent trade-in incentives and upgrade promotions that are worth checking out! Check back later, as we'll update this list whenever we find something new! Make sure to bookmark and refresh the page regularly.
-
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today.
-
iPhone 15 Plus
The iPhone 15 Plus is larger than the standard iPhone 15. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the best and most affordable large iPhone you can get your hands on today.
-
iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro is the new Pro series flagship from Apple. It's equipped with the new Apple A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. It comes in new colors, and it has an even more powerful camera setup and a refined design.
-
iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest and the greatest smartphone in Apple's lineup. The smartphone is powered by the latest Apple A17 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has a more refined Titanium chassis that makes it lighter and more comfortable, and it features a new periscope telephoto camera.
iPad Deals
The iPad 9th Gen tablet is $80 off, which is great considering it's unlikely to get any larger discount in the future. The iPad 10th Generation comes with a USB-C port, and it's currently $22 off, so if you want to buy a few additional accessories, you might want to wait until Black Friday to see if it receives a bigger cut. The iPad Air 5th Gen is $99 off, going for as low as $500 with an additional coupon, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch has received a modest $50 discount.
-
iPad 9th Generation$249 $329 Save $80
The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.
-
iPad 10th Generation$427 $449 Save $22
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
-
iPad Air (5th Generation)Apply Coupon to get $59.01 off!$500 $599 Save $99
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
-
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)$1049 $1099 Save $50
Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience.
AirPod Deals
The real Black Friday deals are yet to arrive to the AirPods lineup, but we're already seeing small savings on some popular earbuds. You can save $15 on the AirPods 2nd Gen earbuds, $9 on the AirPods 3rd Gen, and $19 AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C. Perhaps the most enticing of all these is that you can save $69 on the AirPods Max wireless headphones.
-
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen$115 $129 Save $14
The Apple AirPods second generation comes with "Hey Siri", and it provides a total of 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. It provides a seamless connection with Apple devices, and it's the cheapest wireless earbuds from Apple.
-
Apple AirPods 3$160 $169 Save $9
AirPods 3 support Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds while listening to music, watching movies, or taking a call. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge or 30 hours provided by the charging case.
-
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$230 $249 Save $19
The second generation of AirPods Pro brings the wearable very close to our winner, the Sony WF-1000XM4. Having used both, I can say the AirPods are now more comparable to Sony WF-1000XM4 in terms of audio performance. Noise Cancelation is great too! These no longer fall behind the Sony's and are a close first. And like always, throw an iPhone into the fray, and the integration that's on offer with these earbuds makes it a whole different ball game.
-
Apple AirPods Max$480 $549 Save $69
The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Apple Watch Deals
Apple is offering $50 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 9, including both the GPS and GPS + Cellular models. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also seeing price cuts, and the GPS + Cellular model is $33 off its usual price, while the GPS model is $29 off.
-
Apple Watch Series 9$349 $399 Save $50
Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers a whole day of battery life, a faster processor, and fresh ways to use the smartwatch with gestures.
-
Apple Watch SE 2$220 $249 Save $29
The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation.
Mac Deals
It seems like Christmas came early, and Apple is already offering up to $249 off its latest devices. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available for $1,250, which is $249 off its usual retail price. The gold standard MacBook Air with the 13-inch display and M1 chip is also $150 off, now available for just $849. The Mac mini with the M2 chip is also $99 off, but make sure you apply the additional coupon to get the $500 price at checkout.
-
MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023$1250 $1499 Save $249
The 15.3-inch MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Touch ID, and more.
-
MacBook Air (M1, 2020)$849 $999 Save $150
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a fan-less thin design, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
-
Mac mini with M2Apply Coupon to get $49.01 off!$500 $599 Save $99
This variant of the Mac mini features the M2 chipset, which is an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. It also features a 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of RAM with 100GB/s of bandwidth, and a 16-core Neural Engine.