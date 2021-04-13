Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is a rather interesting device. It hasn’t received as much of the limelight as the camera-centric Galaxy S21 Ultra or the vanilla Galaxy S21 that offers great value for its $700 asking price. But what it does is strike a good balance between specs and pricing for folks who think the standard Galaxy S21 has a battery and display that is too small for their liking. With the target audience dilemma out of the way, if you own the Plus model of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagship, you certainly must have felt the need for a portable as well as a mobile charging solution. To help you out, we’ve rounded up this list of the best Galaxy S21 Plus battery case options:

NEWDERY Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Solid option This one from NEWDERY comes equipped with a 6,000mAh juicer inside, and can top off the Galaxy S21 Plus’ battery more than once without breaking a sweat. Plus, it also has useful battery indicator LED lights at the back and is made out of sturdy TPU. View at Amazon

NEWDERY 10,000mAh Galaxy S21 Plus Case The jumbo pack If an in-hand feel is something that isn't of much concern to you, and all you want is a charging case that can save you frequent trips to an outlet or wrangling with wires, the jumbo-sized NEWDERY case with its 10,000mAh battery is the best option. View at Amazon

Fraternize 6000mAh Case for Galaxy S21 Plus Worth a look The 6,000mAh battery case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus looks and feels almost the same as the one offered by NEWDERY. But as a neat surprise, it also comes with a tempered glass screen protector and camera lens guard in the retail package. View at Amazon

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand The desk pal In case you need something small, but in a form factor that lets you glance at the phone's screen or do video calls while it is charging, the Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand with a 15W charging output should be at the top of your shopping list. View at Amazon

SAMSUNG 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger On the go pal A hot favorite of mine ever since it was launched, this power bank cum wireless charging pad has not only saved me from carrying cables all the time, but has also proved to be a multifunctional option that can juice up two devices on the go. View at Amazon

Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger Power packed I’ve used my fair share of first as well as third-party chargers over the years, but so far, the best one in my experience has been the Anker Nano charger. This tiny charger can fit in your pocket without you noticing, and it is also fast enough to keep you happy. View at Amazon

If I were to pick a favorite, I’d go with the Samsung 10,000 mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger without a second thought. Aside from being a mobile solution, it saves you from the hassle of carrying wires and can also charge two devices at once. Need more accessory recommendations? Check out these best leather and rugged cases for the Galaxy S21 Plus to protect your pricey Samsung flagship.