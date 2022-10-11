Here are some of the best bands made for the Google Pixel Watch. We included the best bands from Google, including the Watch Active, and Woven bands.

The Google Pixel Watch was unveiled at the Made By Google, Pixel Fall event on October 6. Google’s first smartwatch features a large 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness, a 41mm rounded case design, a 294 mAh battery, 2GB of memory, and 32GB of storage. The watch also sports Wear OS 3.5, has all the sensors required to track all fitness activities, and packs an ECG sensor.

At the Pixel fall event, the company also updated its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro. The new devices powered by the new Tensor G2 chip, feature updated hardware and software features, have a better camera setup, and can last longer on a single charge.

In this short guide, we collected the best first-party bands available for the Google Pixel Watch. We will update this article regularly to include high-quality third-party brands from our partners and favorite brands.

Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it has reportedly been in the works for multiple years. The watch will be powered by Wear OS 3 and reportedly have Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more. View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Best “Made by Google” bands for Google Pixel Watch

Obsidian Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Obsidian Band comes with a durable and waterproof band that provides a comfortable experience for everyday use, as well as workouts. It can withstand water and sweat, and it's perfect for those wanting to stay fit, or get in shape. The band comes in two sizes, small and large, with a stainless steel clasp and lugs. View at Amazon

Lemongrass Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Lemongrass band is the official band offered by Google. It has a durable and waterproof design that works well with all workouts. It comes in two sizes, small (130-175mm) and large (165-210mm). The watch is also sweat resistant, and it has a stainless steel clasp and lugs. View at Amazon

Charcoal Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Pixel Watch Active band comes in various colors, and perhaps the most popular one is the Charcoal (Black) version. It's a durable, versatile, and waterproof band that offers the comfort you need to wear it every day, and during strenuous workout sessions. It's available in two sizes, small and large. View at Amazon

Hazel Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Hazel Pixel Watch Active Band offers a unique color to show off your unique self. It's one of the most versatile bands in the lineups, and it can easily match with most clothes. If you're into sports, and want a band that looks good for all occasions, this might be a great pick that works with everything. View at Amazon

Lemongrass Woven Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Woven Band is a first-party band, created by Google. It's sold separately, and it's made of recycled polyester yarn, and it's sweat and water-resistant. It comes in a single size that fits all wrists 137-203 mm. The band feels premium, and it has a stylish design with a unique pattern. View at Amazon

Coral Woven Band (Google Pixel Watch) The Coral Woven Band is sweat and water-resistant and has a beautiful and stylish design. It comes in a single size that fits 137-203mm wrists, and it has a stainless steel clasp and lugs. It's made of recycled polyester yarn, and it beautifully complements the design of the Google Pixel Watch. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

Currently, there are a limited number of Google Pixel Watch bands available on the market, and even Google hasn’t released all of its first-party accessories on time for the release. The company said its metal bands would become available in the coming months, so if you’re after a more traditional look, you’ll have to wait a little bit more.

As for silicone and leather bands, Google already has a relatively large selection that is available from Google.com, and Amazon. We picked our favorites from our preferred platform, and rest assured; we’ll keep our list updated as we see more bands arrive on the market.

If you’re after a more sporty look that is excellent for everyday use, can withstand sweat, and water, and comes in small and large sizes, then the Active Band series is an excellent choice. However, the Woven Band might be a better selection if you’re after something that looks more stylish and has multiple colors. There’s also a Stretch and a Leather band, which we’d recommend you take a look at.