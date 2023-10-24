In 2023, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 places itself at the pinnacle of Apple's smartwatch lineup. And if you've bought the most expensive wearable that Apple currently has on offer, it's likely that you're looking to expand the collection of bands at your disposal.

Here, we've created a curated collection of bands — across a range of prices — that are currently available on the market. We've made sure to include a variety of materials, too, so you're able to choose one that works perfectly for your wrist.