Apple’s Far Out September event is over, and the Apple Watch Ultra is now available online, and at most retail shops across the nation. The new Apple Watch Ultra comes in a 49mm size, sports cellular connectivity, and a high, $799 price tag. It features a large, 1.92-inch LTPO OLED display and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It’s more durable than the Apple Watch Series 8 and even 100m WR100 water resistant, making it excellent for divers and swimmers.

Which bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Ultra?

If you’re an Apple Watch user, and already have an extensive collection of bands, then you’re in luck. The good news is that if you have 45mm, or 49mm bands, they’ll be compatible with the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple explicitly mentions that “45mm bands work with 42mm, 44mm and 49mm cases.” If you’ve always purchased the smaller Apple Watches, you’ll likely have to purchase some new bands, as they will not be compatible with the larger Apple Watch Ultra.

The other good news is that the new Apple Watch Ultra bands will also support 44mm and 45mm cases without an issue, making them ideal for older, larger Apple Watches.

How to pick the right band size

Apple offers bands in three sizes for the Apple Watch Ultra. They come in:

Small : Band fits 130-160mm wrists.

: Band fits 130-160mm wrists. Medium : Band fits 145-190mm wrists.

: Band fits 145-190mm wrists. Large: Band fits 165-210mm wrists.

Apple also offers this page, to help you find out the correct band size for your wrists. It includes all of the steps required to understand the measuring process. A measuring tape will also get the job done, enabling you to see the size of your wrists.

Do note that the first step requires a printer and scissors. Alternatively, you can always pop into a nearby Apple Shop and ask for some help in-store.

Apple Watch Ultra bands

Alpine Loop Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The Apple Watch Ultra is heavily advertised with the Orange Alpine Loop band, but it's also available in Green, and Starlight colors. It's also available in three sizes, and it's rugged, and made from two textile layers with continuous stitching with a titanium G-hook for a more secure fit. View at Amazon

Ocean Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The Apple Ocean Band comes in three colors, Yellow, Midnight, and White. It's molded in a high-performance elastomer and can stretch for a perfect fit. It comes with a titanium buckle and an adjustable loop. It's compatible with 44m, 45mm, and 49mm cases. View at Amazon

Sport Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The Apple Sport band comes in Stale Blue, (PRODUCT) RED, Elderberry, Midnight, Starlight, Succulent, and White color options. It's available in several sizes, and it's made from high-performance fluoroelastomer. It's a durable, strong, and soft band that's excellent for everyday activities. View at Amazon

Trail Loop Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The Apple Trail Loop is available in two sizes, and Blue/Grey, Black/Grey, and Yellow/Beige colors. It's a thin, lightweight loop made of soft double-layer nylon weave with a pull tab for quick adjustments. It looks beautiful, and it matches perfectly with the Apple Watch Ultra. View at Amazon

Leather Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The Apple Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch, and many will demand a premium leather band to compliment it. Apple sells the Leather Link Band, which features a handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and is flexible and comfortable. It's available in six different color variants. View at Amazon

NewWays Metal Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The NewWays metal band is made out of durable 316 stainless steel, and it's durable, comfortable, and provides a premium feel. The band is easily adjustable, and has a clasp design. It also comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in several colors. View at Amazon

Spigen DuraPro Flex (Apple Watch Ultra) The Spigen DuraPro Flex is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra and is also compatible with the previous generation Apple watches. It has a durable zinc alloy buckle and a lightweight and durable fabric for long-lasting comfort. View at Amazon

UAG Silicone Band (Apple Watch Ultra) The UAG Silicone band comes in Slate/Orange, and Black/Orange color combinations. It has a tuck closure for a comfortable fit, and it features soft-touch silicone with a hexagon textured design on the inner band. The two colors compliment the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra, and it's easy to install and remove. View at Amazon

UAG Nylon Weave (Apple Watch Ultra) The Urban Armor Gear Nylon Weave is made of high-quality materials and features stainless steel custom hardware, including a hook and a loop fastener. It sports a rugged design and matches perfectly with the Apple Watch Ultra. It also comes with a 1-year limited warranty. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

If you’re looking for the Apple Watch bands you’ve seen in the ads, the Apple Alpine Loop Band is the one you’re looking for. It comes in Orange, Green, and Starlight colors, and it’s rugged and made from two textile layers for a more premium feel. The Ocean Band and the Sport Bands are also excellent for everyday users, providing excellent comfort and feel.

The Trail Loop and Leather Bands are more on the premium side. They’re excellent with suits and other elegant clothes and can complement the beautiful craftsmanship of the Apple Watch Ultra. The UAG Nylon Weave and Spigen DuraPro can also look stylish, and their slim size could seamlessly go under tight dresses.

If you’re looking for something more sporty, then the UAG Silicone band might be something you’re looking for. It features a two-tone design and comes in Slate/Orange and Black/Orange colors for a more unique look.