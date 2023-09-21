Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the Wonderlust special event. The new smartwatch from Apple packs a bunch of meaningful upgrades, including a faster S9 chipset, offline Siri support, brighter display, and more. If you're not a fan of the band that came with your Apple Watch Series 9 or simply want to explore other options, you have come to the right place. In this article, we take a look at some of the best Apple Watch Series 9 bands available right now.
Note: Please note that the bands mentioned below are compatible with previous generation Apple Watch models and the Apple Watch Ultra as well, not just the Apple Watch Series 9. So, if you find something you like from the list below, it will work with your current Apple Watch too.
When it comes to silicone watch bands, the Otterbox All Day Comfort band is a top pick. It's made from a soft-touch silicone material that's both breathable and sweatproof. You can get it in 41/45mm sizes, and there are nearly a dozen colors to choose from. Plus, it's more budget-friendly than Apple's silicone watch band.
-
FineWoven bands are a fresh addition from Apple. They're crafted from a new microtwill material that's 68% recycled. These bands have a suede-like feel and are available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. You can choose from three stylish colors: taupe, evergreen, and Pacific blue.
-
In partnership with Supcase
If you're after an all-in-one solution for your new Apple Watch, something that offers a band and case protection in one, consider the Supcase UB Pro. It features a rugged look with a tough case and comes with wrist straps that match the case's style.
-
The Nomad Modern band looks stylish, elegant, and premium. It's made of Rustic Brown Horween leather. It's made with high precision and attention to detail, and with excellent craftsmanship. It's compatible with all Apple Watch smartwatches, including the Series 9.
-
The Bounce Band from CASETiFY is the company's new offering made from durable FKM elastomer. It is water and sweat-resistant and offers a comfortable design. It comes with a pin-and-tuck closure ensuring security. Not only Apple Watch Series 9, but it is compatible with all models including the new Apple Watch Ultra 2.
-
The Sport Loop for Apple Watch uses breathable woven nylon that goes through a loop to latch onto the band on the other side, making it adjustable to your desired size. It is available in a variety of colors and tends to use more than one in each option. It is available in 12 different variants.
-
The Urban Armor Gear Nylon Weave is crafted from top-notch materials and boasts stainless steel custom hardware, complete with a hook and loop fastener. It has a tough design that pairs seamlessly with the Apple Watch Series 9 and includes a 1-year limited warranty.
-
The Spigen Rugged band has an adjustable star, and a metal clasp. It has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents and a modern look, and it's lightweight and easy to install. This band is available for both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9.
-
Nomad offers high-quality metal bands, and this one is made of aluminum, though you can also find it in steel and titanium. They come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and are available in two colors. These bands have a classic design with metal links and a modern clasp.
-
The CASETiFY Monolink Band fits different sizes and works with all Apple smartwatches, including the latest Series 9. Crafted from stainless steel, it comes in four colors that perfectly match the Apple Watch Series' design. It's tough, fashionable, and classy.
-
The Marge Plus Stainless Steel band works with all Apple Watches, including the latest Series 9. It comes in two sizes and boasts a high-quality mesh design available in various colors. It features a magnetic clasp for easy use and provides a comfortable and snug fit for your Apple Watch.
-
The Pitaka Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band is a lightweight and stylish choice, crafted from 100% carbon fiber links. Its magnetic closure ensures easy and secure wearing, and you can customize the size for a perfect fit. The box for this Apple Watch band contains connectors for both 41mm and 45mm.
Whether you want a minimal-looking, slim, lightweight, durable, or a stylish band, we have options for you. Our selection features top bands from trusted makers, but in case you're having trouble choosing one, here are some of our suggested picks:
- For Rugged Protection: If you want a band that provides rugged protection, then go for the Supcase UB Pro Wristband. It not only features a protective band, but also features a built-in case, offering all-around protection. It features a raised bezel to shield your screen from damage. Another solid option is the Spigen Rugged Band.
- For Sports Enthusiasts: If you're into sports, consider Apple's official Sport Loop. Made from double-layer nylon, it provides comfort and breathability. Urban Armor Gear's Nylon band, with stainless steel hardware and a hook-and-loop fastener, is also a great choice.
- Classic Leather Feel: Apple has discontinued the good-old Leather band in favor of new FineWoven material based band. And, if you miss the classic leather band, NOMAD offers a high-quality alternative made from vegan-tanned leather. For a classy look, you can also explore the Casetify Stainless Steel Monolink Band and NOMAD's Aluminum Band.
