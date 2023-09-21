Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the Wonderlust special event. The new smartwatch from Apple packs a bunch of meaningful upgrades, including a faster S9 chipset, offline Siri support, brighter display, and more. If you're not a fan of the band that came with your Apple Watch Series 9 or simply want to explore other options, you have come to the right place. In this article, we take a look at some of the best Apple Watch Series 9 bands available right now.

Related: Best cases for Apple Watch Series 9

Note: Please note that the bands mentioned below are compatible with previous generation Apple Watch models and the Apple Watch Ultra as well, not just the Apple Watch Series 9. So, if you find something you like from the list below, it will work with your current Apple Watch too.

  • all-day-apl-watch-42-44-watch-band-finest-hour-1 Background Removed Medium
    OtterBox All Day Comfort Band
    Editor's Choice
    Buy for 45mm
  • Apple Watch Band - Magnetic Link pbi
    Apple Watch Band (Magnetic Link)
    Made from Apple's New Eco-Friendly Material
    Buy for 45mm
  • supcase-ub-pro-wristband-case-for-apple-watch Large
    Supcase UB Pro Wristband Case for Apple Watch
    Promoted Pick
    Buy for 45mm
  • nomad good leather band series 9
    Nomad Modern Band (Apple Watch)
    High-Quality Leather Band
    Buy for 45mm
  • Casetify bound band apple watch pbi
    CASETiFY Bounce Band (Apple Watch)
    Best Sports Band
    Buy for 41mm
  • all-day-apl-watch-42-44-watch-band-finest-hour-1 Background Removed Medium
    OtterBox All Day Comfort Band
    Editor's Choice

    When it comes to silicone watch bands, the Otterbox All Day Comfort band is a top pick. It's made from a soft-touch silicone material that's both breathable and sweatproof. You can get it in 41/45mm sizes, and there are nearly a dozen colors to choose from. Plus, it's more budget-friendly than Apple's silicone watch band.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • Apple Watch Band - Magnetic Link pbi
    Apple Watch Band (Magnetic Link)
    Made from Apple's New Eco-Friendly Material

    FineWoven bands are a fresh addition from Apple. They're crafted from a new microtwill material that's 68% recycled. These bands have a suede-like feel and are available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. You can choose from three stylish colors: taupe, evergreen, and Pacific blue.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • supcase-ub-pro-wristband-case-for-apple-watch Large
    Supcase UB Pro Wristband Case for Apple Watch
    Promoted Pick

    In partnership with Supcase

    If you're after an all-in-one solution for your new Apple Watch, something that offers a band and case protection in one, consider the Supcase UB Pro. It features a rugged look with a tough case and comes with wrist straps that match the case's style.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • nomad good leather band series 9
    Nomad Modern Band (Apple Watch)
    High-Quality Leather Band

    The Nomad Modern band looks stylish, elegant, and premium. It's made of Rustic Brown Horween leather. It's made with high precision and attention to detail, and with excellent craftsmanship. It's compatible with all Apple Watch smartwatches, including the Series 9.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • Casetify bound band apple watch pbi
    CASETiFY Bounce Band (Apple Watch)
    Best Sports Band

    The Bounce Band from CASETiFY is the company's new offering made from durable FKM elastomer. It is water and sweat-resistant and offers a comfortable design. It comes with a pin-and-tuck closure ensuring security. Not only Apple Watch Series 9, but it is compatible with all models including the new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

    Buy for 41mm Buy for 45mm
  • apple-sport-loop-800x800 Background Removed
    Apple Watch Sport Loop
    Official Sport Band from Apple

    The Sport Loop for Apple Watch uses breathable woven nylon that goes through a loop to latch onto the band on the other side, making it adjustable to your desired size. It is available in a variety of colors and tends to use more than one in each option. It is available in 12 different variants.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • 61a3H6Mh8UL Background Removed._AC_SL1500_
    UAG Nylon Sporty Apple Watch Band
    A Great Alternative

    The Urban Armor Gear Nylon Weave is crafted from top-notch materials and boasts stainless steel custom hardware, complete with a hook and loop fastener. It has a tough design that pairs seamlessly with the Apple Watch Series 9 and includes a 1-year limited warranty.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 45mm
  • pbi-spigen-rugged-band-apple-watch-series-9
    Spigen Rugged Band
    Best Rugged Protection

    The Spigen Rugged band has an adjustable star, and a metal clasp. It has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents and a modern look, and it's lightweight and easy to install. This band is available for both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • Nomad goods alumin band Medium
    Nomad Aluminum Band for Apple Watch
    Premium Pick

    Nomad offers high-quality metal bands, and this one is made of aluminum, though you can also find it in steel and titanium. They come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and are available in two colors. These bands have a classic design with metal links and a modern clasp.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • CASETiFY Monolink Band (Apple Watch S8)
    Casetify Stainless Steel Monolink Apple Watch Band
    Stainless Steel Band at Lower Cost

    The CASETiFY Monolink Band fits different sizes and works with all Apple smartwatches, including the latest Series 9. Crafted from stainless steel, it comes in four colors that perfectly match the Apple Watch Series' design. It's tough, fashionable, and classy.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • Marge Plus Band (Apple Watch S8)
    Marge Plus Band (Apple Watch)
    Best Value

    The Marge Plus Stainless Steel band works with all Apple Watches, including the latest Series 9. It comes in two sizes and boasts a high-quality mesh design available in various colors. It features a magnetic clasp for easy use and provides a comfortable and snug fit for your Apple Watch.

    Buy for 45mm Buy for 41mm
  • watch_band-modern-regular-1_980x980 Medium
    Pitaka Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band
    Made from Carbon Fiber

    The Pitaka Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band is a lightweight and stylish choice, crafted from 100% carbon fiber links. Its magnetic closure ensures easy and secure wearing, and you can customize the size for a perfect fit. The box for this Apple Watch band contains connectors for both 41mm and 45mm.

    Buy for 41mm and 45mm

Whether you want a minimal-looking, slim, lightweight, durable, or a stylish band, we have options for you. Our selection features top bands from trusted makers, but in case you're having trouble choosing one, here are some of our suggested picks:

  • For Rugged Protection: If you want a band that provides rugged protection, then go for the Supcase UB Pro Wristband. It not only features a protective band, but also features a built-in case, offering all-around protection. It features a raised bezel to shield your screen from damage. Another solid option is the Spigen Rugged Band.
  • For Sports Enthusiasts: If you're into sports, consider Apple's official Sport Loop. Made from double-layer nylon, it provides comfort and breathability. Urban Armor Gear's Nylon band, with stainless steel hardware and a hook-and-loop fastener, is also a great choice.
  • Classic Leather Feel: Apple has discontinued the good-old Leather band in favor of new FineWoven material based band. And, if you miss the classic leather band, NOMAD offers a high-quality alternative made from vegan-tanned leather. For a classy look, you can also explore the Casetify Stainless Steel Monolink Band and NOMAD's Aluminum Band.
Apple Watch Series 9 Graphite PBI
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers a whole day of battery life, a faster processor, and fresh ways to use the smartwatch with gestures.

$399 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy