These are the best bands for the Apple Watch SE 2, including sport, leather, metal, and stainless steel bands.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone users. It offers advanced features, a great battery life, and all the tracking features and capabilities most users need to stay healthy and fit. The new watch is powered by the Apple S8 chip, and the 40mm watch has a large 1.57-inch display, while the larger, 44mm device packs a 1.78-inch OLED panel.

We also have an excellent list of the best cases for the Apple Watch SE 2.

Does the Apple Watch SE 2 support other Apple Watch models and bands?

The short answer is: Yes, for as long as you double-check the sizing compatibility. Fortunately, Apple has made most of its bands interchangeable, and you’ll only need to buy new ones if you’re going from a small casing to a larger Apple Watch model, which will likely require slightly larger bands.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch Series 8 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and most 41mm and 45mm models will fit the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 models, respectively. We recommend you double-check the description and compatible sizes before purchasing, although we have done that work for you for the list provided below.

These are the best bands for Apple Watch SE 2

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The new UBP case from SUPCASE offers all the watch features in a rugged body. The bumper case provides rugged protection, and includes a scratch-resistant and fully adjustable watch band. The case has a snap-on design that can absorb shock, and the raised bezels can protect the display from scratches and damage. The case is comes in more than 8 colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Luxe (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The i-Blason Cosmo Luxe might be a case, but it also comes with a unique band that matches the beautiful design of the Apple Watch. It's made of a soft flexible silicone strap, and the case protects the watch from scratches, drops, and falls. It's available in several color options for more customization. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Sport Loop (Apple Watch S8) The Sport Loop band is the first-party accessory and features a soft, breathable, and lightweight band. It has a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment, and it features a double-layer nylon weave to provide a comfortable experience. It's available in five different colors and two different sizes. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Leather Link (Apple Watch S8) The Apple Leather Link band comes in six color options, and it's made from Venezia leather, made in Italy. It's a soft, premium leather that wraps around your wrist for a price fit and trim look. It feels comfortable and supports the 40mm and 44mm cases. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Milanese Loop (Apple Watch S8) The Milanese Band is a modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. It features a stainless steel mesh and is fully magnetic, making it easily adjustable and providing a precise fit. It's available in three colors, and it's available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Sport Band (Apple Watch S8) The first-party, Apple Watch Sport band is one of the most popular straps on the market, and it's made from high-performance fluoroelastomer. It's durable, strong, soft, and comfortable. It's available in three sizes, and it comes in seven colors. View at Amazon

Nike Sport Band 40mm (Apple Watch) The Nike sport band supports the 38mm and 40mm Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch SE 2. It's durable, strong, and soft to the touch. It feels comfortable on your wrist and provides a clean fit with the innovative pin-and-tuck closure. View at Best Buy

Nike Sport Band 44mm (Apple Watch) The Nike sport band supports the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch SE 2. It's durable, strong, and soft to the touch. It feels comfortable on your wrist and provides a clean fit with the innovative pin-and-tuck closure. View at Best Buy

Bellroy Leather strap (Apple Watch) The Bellroy Leather watch band supports both small and large Apple Watches from 38mm up to 44mm. It has a textured underside to reduce sweat, and it's made to be durable thanks to the premium leather, which also provides a comfortable feel. It's available in seven colors, and it's backed by a 3-year warranty. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Band (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Rugged band has an adjustable star, and a metal clasp. It has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents and a modern look, and it's lightweight and easy to install. It fits the Apple Watch SE 40mm watch. View at Amazon

Spigen Lite Fit Band (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Lite Fit band sits flush on the wrists and has an easily removable clip. It features a simple and timeless design that compliments the look and style of the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2. It's easy to install, and it's comfortable for longer periods. View at Amazon

Marge Plus Leather Band (Apple Watch S8) The Marge Plus leather band supports all Apple Watch sizes from 38 to 45mm. It's made from genuine leather, and premium craftsmanship. It's available in several color options and has a classic buckle. The band is anti-slip and sweat resistant and provides a unique and comfortable fit. View at Amazon

Spigen Retro Fit (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Retro Fit band is made from synthetic leather with a timeless look, and it's easily adjustable, and feels premium on the wrist. It's available in two different options, supporting all Apple Watches from 38mm to 41mm. View at Amazon

AMSKY 6-pack (Apple Watch S8) If you're looking for the best bang for the buck bands, then the 6-pack Apple Watch band might be what you're looking for. There are different packages containing different colors for a more unique and personalized look and feel. View at Amazon

Our recommendation

There are many options to choose from, and the fact that the bands can be interchanged freely – assuming you have a compatible smartwatch and strap – makes things relatively easy and hassle-free. If you’re after a great everyday band that fits most clothes and dresses, then the Apple Watch Sport Band, and the Spigen Lite Fit are excellent options.

Suppose you want something more elegant, or something that looks more premium, then the Apple Watch Sport Loop, Leather Link, Milanese Loop, Bellroy leather strap, Marge Plus leather strap, and Spigen Retro Fit are great choices. They all look premium, and provide a comfortable fit.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is excellent if you also want to protect the smartwatch, and the i-Blason could go well with some dresses. The Nike Sport Bands are among the best for those living an active lifestyle, and we can also recommend the AMSKY 6-pack for those who want to switch up their bands and want something more colorful.