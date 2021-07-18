Today, we’re going to show you some of the best Asus phones on the market that you can pick up today. Asus might not be the first company you think of when thinking of upgrading to a new device, but it’s one of the companies out there that provide really high quality devices, and also produce some of the best Android smartphones on the market. In recent years, Asus phones have become known as powerhouses that have excellent build quality, great software, very capable cameras and smartphones that provide a solid experience for a long time. Asus is among the best phones you can consider today if performance matters to you.

Best Gamer Phone: Asus ROG 5 Ultimate



The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is one of the most powerful smartphones made in 2021. It has a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED 144Hz high refresh rate display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and HDR10+ support. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipsets coupled with 18GB of RAM – some computers don’t even have that much memory. It also has 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage for storing all those games and cat pictures.

Speaking of pictures, there is a 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro sensor on the back, and a 24MP selfie camera on the front. Asus isn’t known for having the best cameras on the market, but it has got a lot better over the years and is more than capable — in fact, it’s really good. Taking pictures and playing games requires a big battery, luckily the 6,000mAh capacity should be able to power the device for quite some time. The device also supports a 65W fast charger which can top up the device to 70% in just 30 minutes, or 100% in just 52 minutes. There are also pressure and touch sensitive zones, which are basically gaming triggers. The back also has a display, in case you want to really customize it to your liking.

Asus ROG 5 Ultimate If you're looking for the ultimate gaming smartphone and want to be cutting-edge with the latest and the greatest most powerful device, the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the device for you.

Best for Gamers: Asus ROG Phone 5



The Asus ROG Phone 5 is nearly identical to the larger, more premium ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, except it’s slightly cheaper and has a little bit less memory. Configurations start from 8GB memory and 128GB storage, 12/128GB, 12/256GB and 16/256GB. The display, chipset, and camera setup on both front and back are also identical. The one main difference is it doesn’t have a dedicated display on the back — instead it has an RGB light panel and the same pressure sensitive triggers.

Runner-Up: Asus ROG Phone 3



The Asus ROG Phone 3 is 2020’s best gaming phone that’s powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G chipset and has 8/12/16GB memory options and 128/256/512GB storage options. It still has the UFS 3.1 fast storage option and like the newer flagships, it doesn’t have any expandable storage.

The 6.6-inch AMOLED 144Hz fast refresh rate HDR10+ certified display makes movies look beautiful and games very responsive. A 6,000mAh battery ensures those movies and games look great, and it also supports 30W fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 3 There are different gamers out there with different needs, and this Asus ROG Phone 3 costs even less than the more recent ROG Phone 5, and it has more than enough power for your daily needs at a great price.

Best Flagship: Asus Zenfone 8 Flip



Smartphones come in all shapes and sizes and the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is a unique one. It doesn’t have a selfie camera, instead – as the name suggests – it has a flip camera, so the primary rear shooters can be used for selfies. If you want to step up your selfie game, or want to vlog on-the-go, this is a perfect device for just that.

It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If that storage isn’t enough for you, you can also expand it via a microSD card slot. On the front, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 90Hz display will make your movies and games look colorful and amazing. The back houses a 64MP main, 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, which can be flipped and used as a selfie setup. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging as well.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip If you're looking for a smartphone that lets you take amazing selfie images, and has flagship grade performance in a premium package, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is the best Asus phone you can buy today.

Runner-Up: Asus Zenfone 8



The standard Zenfone 8 doesn’t have a flip-motorized mechanism. Instead it has the traditional camera layout in a fixed position on the back, and a punch hole selfie camera on the large 5.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Most of the specifications are the same as on the Zenfone 8 Flip, so I won’t bore you listing them again. The two main differences are with the configuration, as this model starts from 6/128GB, 8/128GB and can go up to 16GB memory and 256GB of storage, but this isn’t expandable unlike the Zenfone 8 Flip. The battery is also smaller at 4,000mAh and it supports 30W fast charging. Asus promises it can go from 0% to 60% in just 25 minutes, or 100% in 80 minutes.

Asus Zenfone 8 The Asus Zenfone 8 is one of the best smartphones Asus has to offer in 2021 and it has the specifications to prove it.

Best for Most: Asus Zenfone 7 Pro



The difference between the Zenfone 7 and the 7 Pro is minimal. Perhaps the biggest difference can be felt in price, with the Pro costing a bit more. The main difference is between certain models — the chipset is a tiny bit faster, and some models have 2GB more memory and double the storage. Apart from that, it’s the exact same device as the Zenfone 7.

It has a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and it’s powered by last year’s Snapdragon 865 5G chipset with 8GB of memory. There’s 256GB of storage available, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The main camera is 64MP and there’s also an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie shooter is the same as the one on the rear, thanks to the motorized flip mechanism, so your selfies will always look stunning and sharp. The battery is 5,000mAh and it supports 30W fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro If you want a high-end, premium Asus smartphone, the Zenfone 7 Pro has a beautiful display, a still very powerful chipset and a long lasting battery life.

Runner-Up: Asus Zenfone 7



The Zenfone 7 Pro offers a lot of great features, but if you want to save a bit of money, the Zenfone 7 comes to the rescue. It has most of the same features, including the same — although, slightly underclocked — chipset, and has 6GB 128GB and 8GB 256GB storage and memory variants. The storage can also still be expanded on this model via an SD card slot. That sums up all the differences on paper. The other main difference is in the price, since this is often a lot cheaper than the “Pro” model.

Asus Zenfone 7 The Zenfone 7 might have last year's chipset and power, but it's still a very capable device that supports 5G.

Our Recommendation

Personally, if I was asked to recommend the ultimate and best gaming phone to someone today, one of the first picks would be the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. If money isn’t a worry, it’s the one device that offers everything and even more in a fairly compact, premium package. If, however, you wanted something more reasonable and something more affordable, the Asus ROG Phone 5 or Asus ROG Phone 3 are excellent choices, depending on how much you’re willing to pay for FPS.

Of course, there are many of us out there who may not want to own a gaming-oriented smartphone. For that, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is the ultimate device for most people who want an elegant, premium flagship with the highest-end chipset that’s out there, available today. The slightly cheaper Asus Zenfone 8 offers similar features, power and specifications, but it has a smaller display and a little bit less of everything. The Zenfone 7 series is also a great option if you have a bit less budget, as it offers excellent performance for the money and has a great camera and battery life.