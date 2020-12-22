I play sports regularly. I own an Apple Watch band with a metal loop, but it just doesn’t feel right to wear while playing football. Hence, I was looking for the best Apple Watch sports band to purchase. But I’m not alone, and there are several people like me. Are you one of those as well? Are you a sportsperson looking for the best sports band for your Apple Watch? Or maybe sports bands are what you prefer in general. You’ve come to the right place.

There is a number of different bands from various makers out there, including some from Apple, which you can purchase to make your Apple Watch unique. The sports bands are made from different materials, with the most common of them being silicone. There are some bands that come with a TPU case for protection of the dial.

Whether you have the latest Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, or an older model, a smaller 40mm case, or the larger 44mm variant we’ve compiled a list of the best sports bands for your Apple Watch that you can purchase in 2020.

Apple Watch Sport Band For the Original This one comes straight from Apple. It is made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer making it durable but soft. View at Walmart

Apple Watch Camel Sport Loop For the Nylon fans The Apple Watch Camel Sports Loop band is made of woven nylon. It works with all previous versions of Apple Watch, including Apple Watch Series 3. It features a soft, breathable, and lightweight material. View at Walmart

Vancle Silicone Bands For the Variety These are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience. View at Amazon

YANCH Sport Band For the Cheap It is made of high-quality silicone, comfortable and durable for good hand feeling. Plus, pin-nd-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. View at Amazon

Ruiboo Pack 2 Sport Bands For the Couple Multiple color combinations are available for you to choose freely and suitable for any occasion. It is ideal for boys, girls, men, and women. View at Amazon

iGK Apple Watch Band For the Colorful These are made of premium silicone and flexible elastomer that improves airflow and comfort. View at Walmart

WASPO Apple Watch Band For the Stylish It is printed with special technology to ensure the durability of the pattern, the floral will not be faded. The band is made of high quality soft sillicone material which is flexible, comfortable and durable. View at Walmart

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro For the Abuser It comes with all-around scratch defense with shock-absorbing material. There are raised bezels around the screen for extra screen protection. View at Amazon

AICase Silicone Sport Band With Strap Protector For the Rugged It is made of smooth and skin-friendly silicone that is comfortable against the skin. Plus, it doesn't pull the hair like metal mesh. The dense silicone also resists cracks and tears. View at Walmart

Which is the best Apple Watch sports band?

You must also keep in mind that you get what you pay for. But does paying more equal to a better product? No. However, not all bands are created equal. Two bands could have the same material but feel different on the wrist. That said, you get some of the best Apple Watch sports bands on this list.

My personal favorite is Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro. It is because I need not worry about sliding in the football field and getting my Apple Watch scratched. It features an all-around scratch defense with shock-absorbing material. Moreover, it comes equipped with raised bezels around the screen for extra screen protection, which will help you keep the dial scratch-free. Plus, ruggedness doesn’t translate to a bad user experience. The sports band comes with convenient access to all watch features with fine cutouts. We recommend it to those who play rough sports.