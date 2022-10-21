Here are some of the best, most durable, and rugged bands for the Apple Watch Series 8 that we could find on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is powered by the new, powerful Apple S8 chip, and it comes in the usual 41mm and 45mm sizes. The new smartwatch features new bands, and the watch even comes equipped with a new body temperature sensor, and various other advanced features to help users track their health and fitness activities. During the Apple Event, we also saw the company unveil the new Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) smartwatches.

We also recommend you check out the best cases for the Apple Watch Series 8 post for even more deals and accessories

Best Bands for Apple Watch Series 8

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The new UBP case from SUPCASE offers all the watch features in a rugged body. The bumper case provides rugged protection, and includes a scratch-resistant and fully adjustable watch band. The case has a snap-on design that can absorb shock, and the raised bezels can protect the display from scratches and damage. The case is comes in more than 8 colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Luxe (Apple Watch S8) Promoted

The i-Blason Cosmo Luxe might be a case, but it also comes with a unique band that matches the beautiful design of the Apple Watch. It's made of a soft flexible silicone strap, and the case protects the watch from scratches, drops, and falls. It's available in several color options for more customization. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Sport Band (Apple Watch S8) The first-party, Apple Watch Sport band is one of the most popular straps on the market, and it's made from high-performance fluoroelastomer. It's durable, strong, soft, and comfortable. It's available in three sizes, and it comes in seven colors. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Sport Loop (Apple Watch S8) The Sport Loop band is the first-party accessory and features a soft, breathable, and lightweight band. It has a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment, and it features a double-layer nylon weave to provide a comfortable experience. It's available in five different colors and two different sizes. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Leather Link (Apple Watch S8) The Apple Leather Link band comes in six color options, and it's made from Venezia leather, made in Italy. It's a soft, premium leather that wraps around your wrist for a price fit and trim look. It feels comfortable and supports the 41mm and 45mm cases. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Milanese Loop (Apple Watch S8) The Milanese Band is a modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. It features a stainless steel mesh and is fully magnetic, making it easily adjustable and providing a precise fit. It's available in three colors, and it's available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Rugged Armor case provides excellent protection all around the entire smartwatch. It has a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material that provides a slim design, an adjustable band, and a metal clasp. The case has raised edges to provide even more protection for the display, and there are precise cutouts for the buttons and digital crown. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Pro (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Liquid Air Pro case comes with soft liquid silicone for a long-lasting comfort. The case has a customizable fit with an adjustable band and a beautiful two-color color scheme to offer more personalization. It's an affordable case, and it provides excellent protection. View at Amazon

Spigen Lite Fit Band (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Lite Fit band sits flush on the wrists and has an easily removable clip. It features a simple and timeless design that compliments the look and style of the Apple Watch Series 8. It's easy to install, and it's comfortable for longer periods. View at Amazon

Spigen Retro Fit (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Retro Fit band is made from synthetic leather with a timeless look, and it's easily adjustable, and feels premium on the wrist. It's available in two different options, supporting all Apple Watches from 38mm to 41mm. View at Amazon

Spigen Modern Fit (Apple Watch S8) The Modern Fit is made of premium stainless steel for additional durability and features a modern design. It's easily adjustable, and it comes with a metal clasp for a more premium feel. It's available in two different colors. View at Amazon

Marge Plus Leather Band (Apple Watch S8) The Marge Plus leather band supports all Apple Watch sizes from 38 to 45mm. It's made from genuine leather, and premium craftsmanship. It's available in several color options and has a classic buckle. The band is anti-slip and sweat resistant and provides a unique and comfortable fit. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Band (Apple Watch S8) The Spigen Rugged band has an adjustable star, and a metal clasp. It has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents and a modern look, and it's lightweight and easy to install. It fits the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm watch. View at Amazon

AMSKY 6-pack (Apple Watch S8) If you're looking for the best bang for the buck bands, then the 6-pack Apple Watch band might be what you're looking for. There are different packages containing different colors for a more unique and personalized look and feel. View at Amazon

Our recommendation

If you’re looking for the best overall band, then the Apple Sport Band, Apple Sport Loop, and Apple Leather Links are some of the best choices. These might cost more than other usual straps on the market, but they’re made from high-quality materials that will always suit your dress, style, and provide excellent comfort, and a precise fit.

If you’re looking for something a bit more premium, then the Apple Leather Link, Milanese Loop, Spigen Modern Fit, Spigen Retro Fit, and the Marge Plus might be what you’re after. These feature metal and leather designs, and most of these are hand-crafted with metal clasps for the most premium overall feel. They’re excellent when you want to look more elegant and perfect for everyday use.

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, then the 6-pack package might be what you’re after. If includes six different colored bands, allowing you to change and mix and match the design based on your mood and clothes. It’s perfect if you like to wear something new every day, and want to change it up a little.