Apple announced its latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE at the Time Flies event. The device can now measure your blood oxygen saturation level, something that is also known as VO2 Max reading. It combines algorithms and sensor readings to measure blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds. Plus, the always-on display is 2.5 times brighter. There are a host of other new features, which you can check out here.

Have you already decided to purchase the Watch Series 6? You might also want to buy a screen protector for it. There are many different types of screen protectors for the Apple Watch in the market and below we have compiled the list of best screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020 to help you make an informed buying decision.

L K Screen Protector For The Economical It provides bubble-free installation maximum coverage for the curved edges of your device. It is 99.9% HD Clear, Anti-scratches, material View at Amazon

LK Screen Protector For The Attenuated It is only 0.1mm thick that maintains Apple Watch Series 6's original response sensitivity, ensuring quick app launching. It is HD clear. View at Amazon

UniqueMe Screen Protector For The Classy This TPU Soft Flexible Film screen protector is coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers. View at Amazon

L K Screen Protector For The Limpid Ultra HD Clear and amazingly thin, perfectly matches the contours of your device. It provides full coverage on curved corners and edges. View at Amazon

LK for Apple Watch For The Cases It can be washed, reused, reapplied. Wet-install method ensures easy, bubble-free installation with film contoured to device. View at Amazon

Hard PC Case For The Explorer The Hard PC Watch cover comes with built in 9H tempered glass screen protector and provides overall protection. View at Amazon

Tauri Hard Case For The Abuser Transparent Hard PC Bumper & built-in 9H tempered glass screen protector. All around protect your Apple Watch. View at Amazon

LK Hard Case For The Wanderer Designed allows access to all controls, buttons, sensors for functional buttons and ports. It works with any charging station. View at Amazon

Loxoto Tempered Glass For The Active oxoto hard PC cases with built in 9H tempered glass screen protector not only protect the screen but also the edges and side of the watch. View at Amazon

The new Apple Watch is powered by in-house S6 processor that brings up to 20% boost in performance compared to its predecessor. It also comes with utomatic hand washing detection feature Aside from the usual leather and Nike bands, Apple has introduced a new Solo band for its Watch Series 6.

One of the best screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020 is the Hard PC Case from Gargar. It perfectly fits your watch with its snap-on design and is very easy to install. You can charge directly through the watch case. Precise cutouts allow access to all controls, buttons, sensors, and features. However, it covers don’t support swimming. While swimming the water will get trapped underneath the cases, but if you forget to take it off, you can wipe out the water with a cloth. Further, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Another screen protector for Apple Watch Series 6 that we recommend is LK’s flexible TPU screen protector. It comes with bubble-free installation and provides maximum coverage for the curved edges of your device. It claims to be 99.9% HD Clear, scratch-resistant, and resistant to yellow discoloring over time.