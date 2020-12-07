The Apple Watch Series 6 is here, and as Apple said during its Time Flies launch event, it is the most advanced smartwatch the company has built so far. The key highlight is, of course, the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. The Apple Watch Series 6 measures that value by using a four LED cluster and an equal number of photodiodes. The LEDs shines a light on the blood vessels, while the photodiodes are used to measure the amount of light that reflects back. At this point, algorithms take over and measure the level of oxygen saturation in the blood. Aside from monitoring blood oxygen levels, the Apple Watch Series 6 can also measure ECG, heart rate, and other vital health metrics.

In addition to more firepower under the hood and vastly improved fitness capabilities, Apple has also introduced new color options for both the smartwatch as well as the bands that go with it. Naturally, the hype around Apple Watch Series 6 is high, and if you plan on splurging on it, we have all the details where you can buy one.

Apple

It goes without saying that the Apple Store offers the largest diversity when it comes to design choices, configuration space, and the choice of bands you have at your disposal. And the best part is that you can take a look at how all the design tweaks and combinations reflect on the watch in real-time by using the Apple Studio.

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Aluminum Case with Sport Loop GPS At the online Apple Store, you can purchase the Apple Watch starting at $399. But if you don’t want to pay that amount upfront, Apple offers a financing option that starts at $16.62 per month with a duration of 24 months. Buy at Apple

Amazon

After Apple’s own online store, Amazon is undoubtedly the best destination to buy your Apple Watch Series 6 from. You get a rich selection of customization options and also an assurance of prompt support as well as timely delivery from the e-commerce giant.

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum Case Deep Navy Sport Band The 40mm GPS-only variant of the Apple Watch Series 6 with a Space Gray Aluminum case and Black sport band starts at $399. You can avail a zero-interest EMI plan that is priced at $66.50 and will go on for a span of 6 months. Buy at Amazon

Best Buy

If you fancy buying your Apple Watch Series 6 from Best Buy, you’ll get a cool incentive in the form of a free six months subscription to the Apple Fitness+ service. This is a good opportunity to try out Apple’s new service before you decide to spend $9.99/month for it.

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 for the 40mm GPS-only variant. As for the exclusive free Apple Fitness+ subscription offer, Best Buy will notify buyers to redeem it when the service officially debuts later this year. Buy at Best Buy

Walmart

Walmart is currently offering the sixth generation Apple Watch at a starting price of $399. But if you looking for a financing option, you can opt for the ‘affirm’ service that lets you pay for it over a span of 3, 6 or 12 months, with plans starting at $36.95/month.

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum Case with PRODUCT(RED) Sport Band At Walmart, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 6 alongside the company’s own Walmart Protection Plan for a span of up to 4 years and the Apple Care+ plan as well. Walmart will ship the Apple Watch Series 6 on September 25 if you place the order today. Buy at Walmart

B&H

B&H is currently accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $399, but there is currently no information when shipments will begin. But do keep in mind that B&H is hosting a limited inventory, so you better hurry before the stock vanishes.

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum Case Pink Sand Sport Band At B&H, you can also trade in your old Apple Watch and get a B&H Trade-In Value Card that will be credited towards the purchase of your Apple Watch Series 6. However, it will take anywhere between 5 and 8 days to get the trade-in coupon. Buy at B&H

Target

At Target, you can place the order for an Apple Watch Series 6 in a decent selection of color options and band colorways starting at $399. Target’s website mentions that the device will ship by the release date, but only mentions a ‘coming soon’ status for it as of now.