Apple gave a huge to the fitness and wellness capabilities of its smartwatches by introducing blood oxygen level measurement with the Apple Watch Series 6. And with ECG already onboard, the Apple Watch Series 6 presents itself as the most specced out wearable solution out there. In addition to packing faster silicon and an improved connectivity suite, the Apple Watch Series 6 also offers more case and band options to choose from.

But at a starting price of $399, it is not exactly a cheap option, and thus, it must be handled with care. The best way to do so is by shielding your Apple Watch Series with a protecting case. Wondering where to buy one? We got you covered with our list of the best cases for the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020:

MONOCARBON Carbon Fiber Case Carbon protection The Monocarbon Real Carbon Fiber Case is made out of genuine carbon fiber material with a twill weave and glossy finish. The attractive case is quite thin and fits snugly with the Apple Watch Series 6. Plus, you can pick it up for both 40mm and 44mm variants.

Sunkeyou Soft TPU Bumper Case Slim and colorful Sunkeyou's protective TPU bumper case for the Apple Watch is quite thin, offers shock-proofing around the edges and is waterproof as well. The company claims it has employed a multiple plating process to make sure that the case doesn't deform over time.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case Tough enough Supcase's UB series is known for ultra-rugged protective cases, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the Apple Watch Series is no different. It is scratch-resistant, offers military-grade shock-resistance and comes in a wide selection of attractive colors as well.

Surace Bling Protective Case Party perfect Need some more bling for your shiny new Apple Watch Series 6? If yes, then the Surace bling case is just right one for you. It features a rhinestone cover decorated with crystals and comes in gold, rose gold, rose pink, black and silver colorways.

SupCase TPU Protector Case Clear cut If you are looking for something minimalist that doesn't obscure the Apple Watch Series 6's own sleek design, the Supcase TPU protector is the best choice. It has a built-in screen protector, and also offers protection against bumps and scratches.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case Rough Tough Spigen has garnered fame for making some of the best protective cases for phones and smartwatches, and its rugged armor case for the Apple Watch Series 6 carries forward that legacy. It rocks a shock-absorbent layer and raised edges.

Pzoz Ultra-Thin Apple Watch Case It's barely there This ultra-in Apple Watch Series 6 protective case has a built-in screen protector whose thickness is only 0.125mm. Made of durable polycarbonate and PET material, this case also keeps scratches and signs of wear at bay while looking good.

BOTOMALL Premium Case Colorful protection Made out of high-quality TPU, the Botomall Premium Soft Case is sturdy, scratch-proof as well as quite comfortable. It offers 360-degree edge coverage against scratching and scuffing, and more importantly, it comes in choice of 16 beautiful colors.

Spigen Thin Fit Apple Watch Case Ruggedly cool The Spigen Thin Fit Case has a minimal side-protective design that also features raised bezels to shield the screen against scratches. Plus, the choice of colors - red, black, silver and rose gold - will blend in just fine with the color of your Apple Watch.

These were our top picks for the best Apple Watch Series 6 cases that are currently up for grabs. As expected, the list covers cases that cater to various needs, ranging from minimalist and rugged to those that add some bling to your new Apple smartwatch. If you are looking for a rugged case that won’t compromise on durability, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is the one you should go for. Aside from protecting your Apple Watch Series 6, it also lets you choose from a wide array of bright as well understated colorways to suit your taste. Plus, the case comes with its own matching strap as well.

On the other hand, if you desire a case that is sturdy enough but doesn’t look like a fortified army vehicle, the Spigen Thin Fit Case for the Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the best option. It fits snugly around the smartwatch, offers protection against scratches, and doesn’t have any garish design elements. However, if you’re on the hunt for something that offers the most natural fit and blends seamlessly with the design of Apple Watch Series 6, you can’t go wrong with the PZOZ case. It also has a built-in screen protector to shield the smartwatch’s Retina OLED display from any damage.

As for our personal favorite, we’ll go with the Spigen Thin Fit Case as it offers a good blend of durability and class. Essentially, the best of both worlds! Which one did you pick for your Apple Watch Series 6? Do let us know in the comments section below.