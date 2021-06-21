Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are the latest wearables from Apple. Whether you’re buying a new one or have owned one for a long time, we suggest buying an Apple Watch case since these are expensive devices and you wouldn’t want them to break. So we’ve compiled a list of the best cases you can buy for your Apple Watch right now.

SUPCASE For the Rugged All watch features, buttons and sensitivity are accessible and easily operated with the case installed. View at Amazon Promoted

Misxi For the Stylish This case with glass screen protector is designed to offer external surface protection to your watch without compromising usability. View at Amazon

Tauri For the Fancy It comes with a high transparency tempered glass screen protector that presents a original clear image quality. View at Amazon

Spigen Rough and Tough It provides everyday scratch defense with flexible and shock-absorbent layer. You get a matte finish with carbon fiber accents that add a modern look. View at Amazon

BRG The Transparent One A built-in screen protector covers the screen, whereas the curved edges prevent it from scratches, collisions, gaps and bubbles. View at Amazon

RhinoShield For the Minimalistic It's made out of ShockSpread material which is super tough, making it incredibly difficult to break. View at Amazon

Mesime For the Sturdy The ultra-thin tempered glass film of this case keeps the Watch's original response sensitivity. View at Amazon

KADES For the Fancy Durable PC & PET material cover the screen and edges to protect your Apple Watch. View at Amazon

Easuny For the Affordable Precious cutouts match all the buttons perfectly, making the removal/installation quite easy. View at Amazon

Elkson For the Shock-Proof It's made with scratch-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane for long-lasting durability. View at Amazon

Oumida For the Economical This one is an ultra-thin hard PC protective case with a built-in tempered glass screen protector. View at Amazon

SUPCASE for Apple Watch 3 For the Sporty The UB Pro bumper creates rugged shock absorption. Plus it comes with raised bezels to protect the display. View at Amazon

We recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for the Apple Watch. The UB Pro’s tough, rugged look isn’t just for show — polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane pack serious, military-grade shock-resistance. Further, the UB Pro won’t get in the way of using your device in the slightest, as it was designed specifically to keep your Watch Series 6 and SE to keep performing at peak levels. Combine all of this with simple, fast installation and full compatibility. Supcase, which is short for ‘Super Case,’ strives to provide the ultimate protection for your gadgets. This is one of the best Apple Watch cases.

We also suggest you take a look at Easuny’s Apple Watch Case. It comes with precise cutouts that match all of the buttons perfectly and making the removal/installation easy without the need to take off the band. Each case has two stickers on both sides of the glass surface to protect it. Make sure you take them off before installing the case. You get three hard cases for the Watch, three alcohol wipes, and a glasses cloth. Notably, the cases don’t support swimming or other water activities. The water and moisture will trap between the cover and the watch face. If this happens, please take the case off and wipe the watch and case with a soft clean cloth.

Are you still confused about which version of the Watch to buy? Here’s our guide to the best Apple Watch for you to help you decide. Also, keep in mind that the device comes in various sizes. So you should check which size of Apple Watch fits you. While you’re at it, also check out the best Apple Watch bands to match your taste.