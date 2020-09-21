Apple Watch is one of the best fitness wearables in the market. Many buy it to track their health, and fitness data. Did you buy one too? Good, but are you having trouble finding a comfortable band for your wrist? Worry not, you are in luck. There are a number of band options for each size in the market. They range from 38mm to 44mm, from rugged to fashionable. Can’t decide which one to buy for yourself? We’ve got you covered. Here the best Apple Watch Bands for extra-large wrists in 2020.

One of our favorites is the adjustable leather strap with a magnetic closure system. It comes with powerful Neodymium magnets that keep your Apple Watch safe and secure on your wrist even while playing sports or in wet conditions. They work with any series of Apple Watch from the Series 5 to the earliest Series 1. They are fast and easy to put off. No more fiddling around with buckles, clasps, or loops our Apple Watch band’s magnetic closure system is simply effortless. Unique lines and a thin profile give this Apple Watch band a distinctive look that works for all occasions. With so many colors to choose from you won’t have any trouble finding one to match your favorite outfit. It is made out of material that is soft and comfortable. It is also very easy to take care of, just wipe this strap down with a damp cloth to keep your Apple Watch band looking brand new.

If you are looking for an Apple Watch extra large band for sporty purposes, you should look no further than AddSmile’s offering. It comes with a waterproof case that adopts a friendly design. It consists of an adjustable soft silicone band that has built-in breathable holes and a wider band. It is IP65 waterproof and comes with a clear screen protector(built in the case).