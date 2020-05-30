So you’re looking for Apple Watch bands. Whether you’re rocking the latest Apple Watch Series 5, or an older model, a smaller 40mm case, or the larger 44mm variant, one key feature of the wearable is its customizability. We’re not referring to the watch faces you can choose on the Watch app, but we’re talking about the ability to easily swap out your watch bands so you can match your attire, style, dress code, or occasion.

There’s a cornucopia of different models from various makers out there, in addition to those offered by Apple, which you can choose to make your Apple Watch unique. These Apple Watch bands are made from different materials, from metal to leather, nylon, and silicone, and are available in a variety of colors and styles.

We’ve rounded up the best Apple Watch bands you should consider, so you can easily find the ones we like most and give them a try.

iiteeology Apple Watch Band For the stainless steel look These Apple Watch bands are available for both 42mm and 44mm cases, they're thin at 2.0mm, and available in a variety of colors. $19.99 at Amazon

MCORS Apple Watch Band Metal loop lovers If you like the look of a stainless steel loop on your wrist, this one's for you. Available in various colors and combinations for all case sizes. $12.99 at Amazon

JETech Replacement Band Durable metal wrist band This durable Apple Watch band has a metal clasp and you can easily adjust its length with the supplied Link Removal tool. Black and Silver available. $19.99 at Amazon

JSGJMY Apple Watch Band Leather, but affordable Going for that classy look? You can't go wrong with leather Apple Watch bands. This one comes in a variety of colors to match your watch and attire. $14.99 at Amazon

KYISGOS Apple Watch band The dress-up band This genuine leather band comes in several dozen color options sporting a stainless steel buckle for an elegant look regardless of the occasion. $19.99 at Amazon

BELONGME Apple Watch band The affordable choice If you're looking for a genuine leather strap for your Apple Watch that's dirt cheap, look no further. Several color options available. $10.99 at Amazon

EXCHAR Sport Band For the active Made of custom high-performance silicone, these Apple Watch bands are perforated to allow skin breathing while you work out. $7.99 at Amazon

IYOU Sport Band The minimalist It looks like Apple's original Sport Band, only with a larger color selection. This band is made of custom high-performance Soft Silicone. $7.99 at Amazon

YC YANCH watch band The performance athlete This Apple Watch band is perforated to allow your skin to breathe. Metal parts are hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel. $8.99 at Amazon

What if you’re looking for official Apple Watch bands? They might be more expensive, but having a genuine Apple Watch band has its own advantages, beyond the brand loyalty reason. Bands made by Apple in most cases are more durable and made from higher quality materials. Here are three official Apple Watch bands for every price category and style.

Sport Band The active This official Apple Watch band is available in 13 colors (plus 2 special) and is made of high-performance fluoroelastomer, making it durable and strong. $49.00 at Apple

Modern Buckle The elegant The Modern Buckle is available in 4 colors and 3 sizes. It's made of Granada leather and the buckle is magnetic for easy clasping. $149 at Apple

Hermès Noir Gala The extravagant This band is more expensive than the watch itself, but the name Hermès says it all. For the extravagant, handmade in France from Gala leather. $439 at Apple

Sometimes having more options makes it more difficult to choose the right product for you. In the case of the Apple Watch bands, you have thousands of choices, if not more, at various prices, designs, styles, materials, colors, and so on.

By narrowing it down to our favorites, we’re trying to make your choice easier. In our particular case, when we’re burning calories, we prefer the look of the YC YANCH Watch Band. Couple it with a watch face that’s matching the band color, and you’re killing it with style at the gym, on the court, or the track.

When we go classic we prefer the looks of the JETECH Replacement Band, because it brings everything a classic metal watch band is about. With a classic metal clasp and individual links, you can never go wrong if you’re aiming for that “classic” look. As they say: “you can’t beat a classic!”.

In case you’re dressing up for a special occasion or a business meeting. In that case, we prefer the KYISGOS Watch Band, because it’s simply elegant, and it’s affordable to get a pair or a trio to match your belt, shoes, other accessories, or general attire. Watch out though: the stainless steel adapters that connect to the watch come in different colors. Make sure to match your watch color for a seamless look!