Best Apple Watch 7 Screen Protectors

The Apple Watch Series 7 brought a minor redesign to the wearable, whose versions have remained fairly indistinguishable since Series 4, with the most significant change being in the display. The seventh-generation features slimmer bezels and, thus, a marginally larger panel which you might want to protect from scratches and falls. Hence, in this article, we've listed some of the best screen protectors you can buy for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 An iterative upgrade The latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup brings marginal improvements.

Best Screen Protectors for Apple Watch Series 7

LK TPU Clear Film

The LK TPU Clear Film uses a material that spreads over the display of your watch to ensure it remains free from scratches as you move throughout the day. Its manufacturer mentions it can clear tiny bubbles and scratches due to its self-healing nature; the ultra-thin design also allows for high transmittance while maintaining the original feeling of the screen.

The box comes with six units, in case of a botched application or perhaps you wear one out and the accessories required to help you install the protector.

Alternate: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield [41mm] [45mm]

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Film

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Film is made with precise laser-cutting and has a design that promotes a decrease in glare on your Apple Watch. Although, we believe its primary use case would be the reduction of finger smudges left on the screen. Nevertheless, the protector markets full coverage, usage of yellow-resistant material, and scratch-proof properties making it a good option for the wearable.

This product ships with eight units in the box and an installation kit to ensure perfect application.

Smiling Case with Built-in Tempered Glass

The Smiling Case for Apple Watch Series 7 adds screen protection to your wearable with the help of a bumper design, different from the stick-on options listed earlier in this guide. It houses tempered glass within a thin polycarbonate frame, which you can buy in a matte black or clear colorway. The case will offer complete protection for your wearable and can do this while ensuring you have access to all ports and cutouts.

Now, the case is not waterproof, and in my experience, I've noticed, water that gets stuck between the accessory and the watch can make it difficult to take off.

In the package, smiling includes two pieces, meaning you will have a replacement ready if you damage your first unit.

Alternative Protectors for Apple Watch Series 7

With the Apple Watch Series 7 going on sale recently, screen protectors for the wearable still have a limit in the number of options available, especially those made from tempered glass. Hence, if you want to ensure your watch is protected while you wait for more products, we suggest decking it out in some of the rugged gear listed below.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is the accessory to get if you find yourself working in rough conditions. Its design will ensure your Apple Watch has protection from accidental collisions with the side of a wall or a fall outdoors. It has a simple installation procedure where you snap the watch into it from the back, which provides a fit that does not hamper any functionality and even lets you charge the wearable with the case still on.

The only gripe one could have with it would be its permanently adhered band which reduces customizability, although you can buy the accessory itself in a variety of colors.

Spigen Rugged Armor Protector

Spigen's Rugged Armor Protector is another option similar in style to the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro but has more muted elements. It also features protection against scratches and adds shock absorption due to its raised bezel design. It has a ridged texture on its power button to make it easy to locate and press. It also maintains easy access to all components of the watch.

It's available in five different colors, Black, Blue, Olive, Pink, and White, and unlike the SUPCASE allows you to attach your preferred band to the Apple Watch.