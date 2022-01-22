These are the best watch faces for Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch Apple has ever shipped. While its upgrades might not be as significant as the ones its predecessors brought, the larger screen and other quality of life improvements across the user experience are pretty good. With its starting price of $399 -- the same as previous offerings --, the wearable offers a lot of value, especially if you're already part of the Apple Ecosystem.

Now, if you're reading this article, we presume you want to learn a little more about what your Apple Watch is capable of, and its watch faces are a big part of this experience. Hence, to help you get an idea of what to expect, here are some of the best options to consider running on your smartwatch.

Note: Before we get further into this article, Complications are elements on a watch face that pull information from an application. Make sure to keep this term in mind.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 7 features a refreshed design with slimmer bezels, new fast-charging capability, and added protection against dust with a new IP6X rating, in addition to its WR50 water resistance.

This article is part of our Apple Watch Guides, which includes details on the best cases, the best bands, and the best alternate charging solutions to consider purchasing! You can learn more by clicking on the underlined text in this excerpt.

Infograph

The Infograph Watch Face is for users looking to have quick access to core applications and useful glanceable information, which will help avoid opening an application on their phone.

You can have a total of eight complications with this face, one in each corner of the screen and four in the middle. Before you get confused, the element that shows the date is not customizable.

On my watch, the top left corner shows the amount of charge remaining; the top right shows the temperature; the bottom left allows me to access the workouts application, while the bottom right shows my activity stats.

In the center, I have quick access to Maps, Mindfulness (Apple's application to help you relax with breathing exercises), and the time for Bucharest (to keep track of when my boss wakes up!). The fourth complication is tucked into the time dial and reads "No Events Today"; this changes to reflect my calendar entries for the day.

Infograph Modular

The Infograph Modular is the option to consider if you prefer having a more digital watch-like experience. It features a total of six complications, four that act as quick access, one in the middle provides more data and is most convenient to use for Calendar or Weather (like in the image). And a fixed Date Complication that can be deactivated but not replaced (shown above time).

The Modular Watch Face served as the inspiration for Infograph Modular and is a less information-dense version of the watch face.

My Infograph Module setup provides quick access to a 15 minutes timer, Workouts, Activity, and an additional timezone. The middle complication is used to receive more information about the local weather.

Modular Duo

Next on this list is an Apple Watch Series 7-exclusive watch face, the Modular Duo, which provides access to two large complications, and one smaller unit for quick access and simple information.

There is also the Contour Watch Face, which showcases time with a focus on the hour that is currently passing.

In the image above, my configuration shows calendar events and reminders. Tapping on either will open up their respective applications showing you more data than relevant to the day. There is also a quick access button for activity.

Numerals Duo

The Numerals Duo is a simple watch face that's perfect to have on if you're looking to keep track of time and would love large numerals to be on screen. You can add no complications to this watch face, but there are customizable styles for it that allow you to change the symbols and whether the numerals showing are filled with color or remain as outlines.

Meridian

The Meridian, introduced with WatchOS 6, is the watch face to apply if you enjoy using an analog watch but still want access to more functionality. It features four complications in the middle, and you can customize each one.

The dial can be of two colors, Black or White, while its elements can take up a vast number of colors. The watch face in the image uses the Multicolor option.

Siri

The Siri watch face for Apple Watch is one of those that's great if someone has been using their iPhone for a while and have provided Siri access to their calendar and any application that requests it. It picks up on your usage habits and provides information curated according to the time of day.

When you interact with it, you will gain access to three sections, All-Day notifications, Up Next, and Tomorrow.

Portraits

Portraits is a watch face made available to every Apple Watch model that supports WatchOS 8. But the Series 7 arguably makes the best use of it due to the increased screen size. You can choose up to 24 portrait images, and a new one will appear each time you raise your wrist. The images undergo a crop to focus and showcase the person (or pet).

You can set two complications and showcase the time in three different styles.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has several more interesting watch faces, but these are some of the best and should help you understand what to expect from your smartwatch.

If you already own an Apple Watch, how has your experience been so far? And which face do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.