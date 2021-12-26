Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals, Where to Buy

If you're thinking of buying a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone, the simplest recommendation to make is the Apple Watch. The Series 7, which has been available in the market since October 2021, features subtle improvements, mainly to the display, and is the accessory to get if you're looking for the best smartwatch.

With a retail price of $399, the wearable is sure to bring a lot of convenience to those looking to improve their fitness levels or want a device that will help them keep on top of their notifications by staying connected to their phone.

Apple Watch Series 7 The Apple Watch Series 7 features an improved screen design giving you more viewable space and crack resistance. In addition, it also has improved charging speeds compared to previous generations.

Key Apple Watch Series 7 Features

As mentioned earlier, the primary difference you will notice on Apple Watch Series 7 is the screen, which extends further towards the edges of the front glass. This not only reduces the size of the bezel but also makes space for larger text, an additional row of complications (specific to watch faces), and the new QWERTY keyboard.

Under the hood of the Apple Watch, you will find the S7 SiP, responsible for processing, which involves keeping track of your metrics, notifications, and health-based hardware to ensure you always have the correct info available when required.

Now, in terms of durability, the Apple Watch doesn't see any changes to its WR-50 water resistance rating, but it does add IP6X for the first time, which now means Apple Watch also has protection against internal damage from dust.

For endurance, there isn't much change. Apple still claims an 18-hour battery life, which means a day of use with Always-On Display, and other resource-hungry features active. Although, there is a new faster-charging capability built-in, which Apple says adds power 33 percent quicker than on previous versions.

To learn more about Apple Watch Series 7 check out our FAQ.

Where to buy Apple Watch Series 7?

