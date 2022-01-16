Best Apple Watch 7 Cases in 2022

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings minor improvements to its predecessor, the Series 6, making the smartwatch more robust than its ever been before. With a starting price of $399, the wearable offers some pretty great value if you're tied into the Apple Ecosystem and goes a long way, even if it is just a means to achieve your fitness goals.

So, if you've recently bought an Apple Watch and are looking to protect it from damage, here are some of our top case recommendations to ensure it remains free from cracks, dents, and scratches.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 7 features a refreshed design with slimmer bezels, new fast-charging capability, and added protection against dust with a new IP6X rating, in addition to its WR50 water resistance.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protection SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro features a rugged design that will protect your Apple Watch while ensuring you have unrestricted access to all of its buttons and features. Its built-in watch strap also imbibes a rugged design and will make sure the wearable remains in place during your adventures. Modal Bumper Case Bumper TPU Protection The Modal Bumper Case by Best Buy is a simple yet effective TPU Case for Apple Watch. It comes in a two-pack, including a Space Grey and Clear version of the accessory. When in use, it will protect your smartwatch from bumps and falls while giving you unhindered access to the back and front of the wearable. Caseology Nero Complete TPU Protection Caseology Nero for Apple Watch is a minimalistic TPU Sleeve that installs with ease, remains snugly fit and maintains a low-profile look. The single-piece cover is ideal for users looking to protect every surface without affecting access to key areas like the charging back and Digital Crown. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Rugged Protection Alternate The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro combines a watch case and band into one unit, making it a convenient accessory for excursions and other adventures. It has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents for a sporty yet rugged look, and its raised bezels will ensure your smartwatch's screen has protection from falls and the resulting collision. i-Blason Cosmo Luxe Stylish & Protective The i-Blason Cosmo Luxe is another case-plus-band option that offers a more stylish look than the other options on this list. It uses a soft silicone trap and a TPU-based casing to ensure the wearable is not only snug on your wrist but safe from bumps. The accessory is also cross-compatible with older versions of Apple Watch. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Bumper Spigen's Rugged Armor is a TPU bumper with a rugged design that places a lot of material between your smartwatch and the surface it collides with; the raised bezel around the screen also adds extra protection. The accessory is available in five different colors. Misxi Polycarbonate Case Hard Polycarbonate Misxi's Polycarbonate Case for Apple Watch is an accessory that you'll find yourself using to make sure you have complete protection that's easy to replace in case of damage. It uses a polycarbonate casing with an inlaid tempered glass covering the display.

So, if you've gotten through the list and are still undecided on which case to buy for Apple Watch, here are some of our thoughts.

If rugged protection for your adventures is what you're looking for, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a great option to consider because of its prominent front bezel, which will ensure your screen is the last thing that comes in contact with a surface. Now, if you're not a fan of its design, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is an equivalent alternative -- choose the Spigen Rugged Armor, in case you want to bring your own band.

Now, if you're looking for protection that doesn't add too much bulk, Caseology's Nero TPU Sleeve is our top pick as it ensures that a bump or fall on a surface will do little damage. Yes, there's reduced protection for your screen, but that is the trade-off if you want to maintain a low-profile look.

What did you think of this compilation? If you feel we've missed out on some great alternatives, let us know with your comments below.